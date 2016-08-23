Flipping Book Tool FlipHTML5 Is Free for Online Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2016 --FlipHTML5 is an online flipping book tool which can be used to create online magazines, brochures, flipbooks and presentation among others, completely free of cost. The online platform allows the user to drag and drop any PDF file to start creating the flipbook. It also consists of inbuilt options for templates, themes, animations, and effects to make the publication more eye-catching.



The flipping book tool has received great reviews from the users so far and emerged as a convenient and better alternative for traditional hard copy brochures which take a lot of time and money to create. Using the FlipHTML5 platform, the users will be able to create flipbooks within hours and share it easily with their potential customers. The digital publishing can be viewed seamlessly on all kinds of smart devices. The businesses can reach thousands of people at the same time using g their online brochure and inform them about their product/service. Unlike, the traditional power point presentation, the flipping book tool can be used to make highly interactive presentations about a product/service with smooth animation.



FlipHTML5 allows the businesses to connect and communicate with their customers on the go without charging any extra money. The platform is advantageous for the self-publishers who do not own a website and looking for a free flipping book tool to publish online. The users can make the content more attractive and engage to the customers using the various options provided in the software. The published flipbook can be shared on social media such as Facebook and twitter as well as through e-mail. A unique code also allows the flipbook to be embedded on a blog.



The online flipping tool created publications which can run on most of the browsers while the users can also embed audio and video in them. The applications of FlipHTML5 can be any ranging from creating portfolios to developing digital magazines or product catalogs. Although the free version has a number of features, the paid version offers even more, the information about which can be found on FlipHTML5 website: http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides a series of digital publishing solutions for all walks of life. It can convert PDF to interactive flipbook for online publishing. Besides, FlipHTML5 allows users to publish the flipbook as plugin for website. It also offers the online sharing options for business promotion.