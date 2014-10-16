Cupertino, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2014 --Flipscloud, which advance quantum level encryption solution provider for embedded cloud, private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud markets, is now bringing its expertise in this area to the cloud business. New advance quantum level encryption (AQLE) algorithm provide organization and corporate users with increase protection for everything and big data from cloud storage, internet, private network, VPN and communication for all types of smart mobile device, network machine, digital video recorder (DVR), including mobile phone, sensor network, laptop, PC, multi-function printer (MFP), router, NFC, RFID, firewall. It also can implement to SoC (system on chip ) chip with one ARM CPU core.These encryption features can reduce data breach in the age of big data.



“No other company has made this kind of technology to working with the cloud software and hardware industry, which we see as a high speed extension of our business, in next 5 years ” said Eason , Bourne, flipscloud ‘s co-funder and CEO. “all internet users want to protect their privacy from public cloud storage and service , and cooperate and organization users are looking for new encryption system to replace their old RC4 encryption system in their private cloud and ERP system. Flipscloud’s advance quantum encryption technologies meet both these needs.”



For many customers looking for protect their big data and privacy in embedded, public, private and hybrid cloud, in addition “The Information technology — Security techniques — Information security management systems — Requirements” ISO/IEC 27001:2013 version just release in October,2013 , All origination and companies who got ISO/IEC 27001:2005 version certification, they have to convert to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 version in next 12 months ,for example Bank and insurance company. Due to data breach and information leak issues very seriously in 2013 and 2014 .The cloud encryption and hardware encryption market are quickly growth in future ,the data leak and cyber security will impact all business and personal field. People talk many about “Big Data” advantages, but it is also equal to “Big Data” risks , the encryption is key for reducing information leak risks . Regarding the many reports of research companies indicate the whole market-size of software and hardware encryption will be over 200 billion dollars in 2017.



About Flipscloud Inc

Founded in 2013, Flipscloud is the market leader of the advance quantum level encryption system.The company’s mission is to create high security and strong encryption solutions that will be protect everyone privacy data and big data. Flipscloud currently focus on adaptive defense technology on cloud service and big data market.



For more information about Flipscloud Inc, visit its website at http://www.flipscloud.com