Panama City Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2021 --FlipTix, the ticketing platform allowing ticket holders to "Flip" tickets if they leave an event early, and Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam have announced that as part of their ongoing partnership ticket holders will be able to Flip their tickets both before the festival if they can no longer attend, as well as during the Festival if they leave early. The rescheduled 2020 Labor Day weekend country music festival will take place June 4th-6th at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach, Fla.



"With the return of Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, after a pause during 2020, we recognize our fans may need more flexibility to change their plans. Our partnership with FlipTix and the addition of pre-event Flips bring that needed flexibility, while providing a great customer experience and strengthening our brand," said Mark Sheldon, COO of Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. "After a great response by our fans to FlipTix in 2019, we are excited to provide an expansion of FlipTix services for 2021."



Fans that purchase pre-festival Flips through FlipTix will receive a 5% discount towards box office tickets for the upcoming Labor Day 2021 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. Ticket purchasers that list their tickets through FlipTix for Flipping prior to the Festival will receive a majority portion of the sale price back when another fan buys their Flip. Additionally, as at the 2019 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, once the festival gets underway, Flips will be available when ticket holders inside the venue leave early, with prices based on the time remaining (and other variables). Fans Flipping tickets receive compensation after a Buyer purchases their unused time. Buyers pick up their new, activated wristband at the official FlipTix tent positioned at the festival entrance.



This year, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam will feature concert headliners Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks, Cole Swindell, Brothers Osborne and many other musical acts. As the first major country music festival in the US since Covid-19 shut-downs, the three-day festival is expected to sell out.



In 2018, FlipTix was named by CNET as one of the Top 10 concert ticket apps. The Newport Beach, Calif.-based company, has partnered with a growing roster of multi-day festivals across the U.S., including KAABOO, Clusterfest Comedy Festival, BUKU Music + Art Project, Off the Rails Country Music Festival and the rock show Sonic Temple, as well as many others.



"Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is a solid partner for our company. We are thrilled to both continue and expand our partnership," said Jaime Siegel. "FlipTix was well received by fans at the 2019 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, and we are very excited to be a part of the first major music festival in the United States in over a year."



About FlipTix®

FlipTix is a groundbreaking technology company serving the event ticketing industry. The FlipTix web and mobile apps allow event attendees to "Flip" their vacated seats or space to prospective buyers who are outside the venue, creating a tertiary marketplace for concerts, sporting events, multi-day festivals and conferences. FlipTix operates at no cost to the team, promoter or venue and integrates with the existing box office to generate net-new event tickets and boost on-site ancillary sales. The company is headquartered in Orange County, Calif., with operations in Palm Springs, Denver and Austin.



