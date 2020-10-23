FlipTix, Inc. and the White Oak Music Hall Launch Pre-Event Flips for Grid Concerts

Newport Coast, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2020 --FlipTix®, the creator of the Flip® platform that allows event promoters to sell new tickets once seats have been vacated, and White Oak Music Hall, the innovator in GRID concerts are thrilled to announce the launch of GRID Flips, where purchasers of GRID tickets for White Oak's upcoming sold out GRID concerts will be able to Flip their tickets if they are unable to attend the concerts.



"Since the start of the pandemic, music fans have had limited options to enjoy live concert events," said Johnny So, co-managing partner of White Oak Music Hall. "Despite that, there is a strong desire for fans to see shows in a responsible way, taking common-sense precautions against the spread of COVID-19. We believe the GRID Concert Series achieves that."



The partnership with FlipTix enables concertgoers flexibility if they can no longer attend a concert. Ticket purchasers will be able to submit their tickets for a Flip through the White Oak Music Hall website, and once a purchaser buys the Flip, brand new tickets will be issued. The original GRID ticket purchaser will get back 85% of their purchase price, and the Flip® purchaser will be able to buy a GRID for the box office price.



"White Oak Music Hall is leading the charge for providing a safe environment for concerts," said FlipTix CEO Jaime Siegel. "A traditional secondary market is not workable for a grid based system, where it is critical to maintain the integrity of a single grid with attendees from the same group. The FlipTix pre-event Flip® product provides fans the flexibility that they expect, and will enable White Oak to ensure that its limited capacity facility is full, driving revenue from food and beverage sales during the concerts. FlipTix will be the only authorized way for WhiteOak Grid concert purchasers to sell their space if they cannot attend a show."



In today's environment, the health and safety of concert attendees is of the utmost importance. FlipTix provides a secure platform that ensures consumers get authentic tickets, while also supplying a safe and contactless transactional environment. The White Oak Music Hall Flip exchange will be live this week, in advance of the upcoming Shakey Graves shows on October 23 and 24 and the Major Lazer shows on October 26. More GRID concerts are coming, and will be Flip® enabled.



About FlipTix

FlipTix is a groundbreaking technology company serving the event ticketing industry. The FlipTix web and mobile apps allow event attendees to Flip® their vacated seats or space to prospective buyers who are outside the venue, creating a tertiary marketplace for concerts, sporting events, multi-day festivals and conferences. The FlipTix pre-event Flip allows event owners to provide pre-event flexibility to their customers. FlipTix operates at no cost to the team, promoter or venue and integrates with the existing box office to generate net-new event tickets and boost on-site ancillary sales. The company is headquartered in Orange County, California, with operations in Newport Beach and Austin. For more information, click on www.fliptix.com.



Media Relations Contact

Jaime Siegel CEO

FlipTix, Inc.

1-201-615-0584

https://fliptix.com