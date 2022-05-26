Flirt Cosmetics on Which Brow Trend Will Last Forever

Cochrane, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2022 --Flirt Cosmetics provides all of the necessary services to bring out your natural beauty, reverse the signs of aging and any other enhancement you'd like to make. This includes several expert eyebrow services that allow you to create the look that best compliments your face shape.



"Our goal is always to help our patients create the best look for their unique features and face shape. Eyebrows are key to enhancing your overall look and changing them just a bit can make a huge impact. If you've got overplucked brows or need help filling them in, we've got several services to help you get the shape and colour that's right for your look, right now," says Ciara Ramsden, co-founder, co-owner and cosmetic tattoo artist at Flirt. Ciara's passion for her client's brow look is evident by the many happy women and men who have seen her in the past. She is an expert cosmetic tattoo artist and has extensive training getting exactly the right look for each client.



Brow trends come and go which is why all of Flirt's eyebrow services are temporary (such as henna brows, brow lamination and brow tinting) or semi-permanent (such as microblading). The trends that will always stay are finding the right shape that suits your eye and face shape and choosing a colour that works with your current hair colour and desired look. Right now brows tend on the heavier side, where in the 90"s, trends were a thinner, overplucked look. These will change and evolve over time, but getting the right shape and colour will always be in style. Accentutating what you have naturally is the one brow trend that will last forever!



By offering a full range of eyebrow services, Flirt's team hopes to ensure their clients are always happy with their results and can get any service they need at the beauty bar. Whether you need a fluffier brow, to correct an old microblading job or to have a whole new brow shappe created, they can be there for you when you need them with the right services to get the job done.



"Providing our clients with the services they need, when they need them is important to our team at Flirt Cosmetics," says Ciara. "We invest in each client to ensure they get a look they feel great about and we are always adding new services and products to give them the best experience possible. Your beauty and comfort is Flirt's ultimate goal!"



Please reach out to the team at Flirt Cosmetics at (403) 981-5331 with any questions related to their new services and how they can help to support their local downtown Cochrane community.