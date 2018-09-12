Flixon Media to Sell the Newly Launched Flixon.tv Streaming App TV Service Through Small Internet Service Providers in the United States

Rehoboth Beach, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --The Internet & Television Association recently reported that around 21 million homes used an Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast or Roku for an average of almost 15 days a month in 2017. Over 460 million IP devices in the market today can support one or more pay TV apps. Over 168 million U.S. consumers watched streaming video via a connected TV device in 2017.



Regarding OTT (Over-The-Top) services there is a boom in people switching to online live tv services. The present scenario gives the over-the-top video providers a treasure trove of opportunities to explore. Indeed, in 2017 the number of viewing hours on OTT video content is close to 13 billion, when at the end of 2016, less than half was reached. The main consumers of these services are the United States, which alone accounts for 58% of these views.



Flixon Media is now giving small ISP's and Wireless Internet Service Providers an opportunity to be part of this who will be able to offer the internet-delivered Flixon.tv service.



Lee Singleton, head of business development said; "Strategic alliances are swiftly altering the video media landscape. In order to capture the greatest market share, many internet service providers are looking at forming business alliances with OTT video providers and collaborating to have joint offerings to cater to the needs of the constantly evolving customer base."



Flixon.tv have recently partnered up with MI Internet Company, West PA Internet Services and Locality Networks to make the streaming television service available to their customers.



Nick Visser from MI Internet Company said; "We have been looking for ways to offer more video choice to our customers and the Flixon.tv service from Flixon Media allows us to do that."



Elaine Bailey from WestPAnet, Inc said; "Our company fully understands the importance of pursuing new opportunities for the distribution of content, and we are excited to promote this brand."



Will Burge from Locality Networks said; "We used to have to sit at home, gather in front of the TV and wait patiently for our favorite shows to come on. Fast forward to today and we're having new and exciting TV experiences but without being tethered to the traditional TV. Our partnership with Flixon.tv allows our customers to watch what they want, wherever they are, on the schedule they choose."



Sandra Scott, head of marketing for Flixon.tv said; "Today, we live in a highly competitive video marketplace where entertainment is no longer confined to the living room TV. Flixon.tv provides access to live programming that can stream directly to a set top box, tablet or smartphone."



About Flixon Media

Flixon Media is a global leading legal OTT video solutions provider to telecommunication companies, content providers, ISPs, mobile operators, media companies, network operators, and distributors.



Flixon Media recently launched an OTT video service for both B2C and B2B customers in the United States which is a virtual multichannel video subscription offering that includes both linear television channels and on-demand video content for cord cutters, offering a selection of major cable channels and OTT originated services that can be streamed through Smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire, STB, phone, and tablets.



