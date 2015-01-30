Flood Relief Expansion by Landmark Earth Solutions for Coastal Areas Continues for 2015

Kennesaw, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2015 --Responding to an increasing interest by the public thus far in 2015 to stay ahead of rapidly rising water from blizzards, severe storms and hurricanes, Georgia-based Landmark Earth Solutions continues to offer flood mitigation relief and earth stabilization solutions.



"A key focus are the potentially dangerous coastal areas," said Chip Ford, Sales Manager. "We are also focusing on the major tributaries in the US and Canada, in particular along the Mississippi, from the Gulf through Missouri and Illinois into Iowa."



With the recent blizzard that pounded the Northeast Corridor of the United States, Ford said his business is ready to assist emergency management officials. "We are very flexible in pre-positioning, demonstrating, and installing," he said. "Snow will keep falling through the winter and we are ready to help communities when the snowmelt begins," he said.



Recently the company assisted North Carolina Department of Transportation officials. "The engineers we worked with were very excited about how effective our products were in their roadway solutions in Caldwell County," he said.



The slope was continuing to slough/slide, causing major issues on the road below and risk of losing a portion of the highway above. "We installed approx. 170 LF of 4' and 6' concrete filled RIBS to secure the slope," he said. "They were very impressed with all aspects of the RIBS installation, including a lower cost and speed (RIBS portion installed in 2 days)."



Landmark Earth Solutions also were in Kentucky during 2014. A portion of the Mountain Parkway, outside of Salyersville, KY, was in danger of being eroded due to high water from a nearby stream. "We went in there with approximately 300 LF of concrete filled RIBS to secure the toe of the slope and stop the erosion," he said.



"Experiences in Colorado, Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Louisiana and Tennessee have led to our decision to continue to go into areas where we have the opportunity to help the most," Ford said.



Ford remembers their efforts to save lives and property in Colorado near the Waldo Canyon Colorado burn area.



"We were able to save homes, businesses and community facilities," he said.



"According to our customers, the flood prevention systems we installed have been very effective," Ford said. "Our trapezoid design resonates with people, and they are pleased with the performance."



"It was really a proud moment for us when we saved the Alpine Autism Center in Colorado Springs," he said. "The center was in the direct path of water flowing from the Waldo Canyon burn scar."



The system to be used in coastal regions by Landmark is rapidly deployable and a patented alternative to sandbags for flood control and de-watering applications. "Our new RIBSCage was available in 2014 and again in 2015," Ford said.



"In a big storm, water still comes down or up, but the system blocks the water and sediment," he said.



"It definitely helped with our fears of being flooded and they did a great job," said Tana Rice, Operations Manager, Alpine Autism Center.



Unlike sandbags, the Rapidly Installation Barrier System (RIBS) are filled with native materials, sand and decomposed granite. "You don't have to haul in fill material," said Anne Mallett of Mallett Excavating, the company that did the Colorado installation.



WHY EXPAND NOW?



"We know that folks probably aren't thinking about the risks coming next Spring or Summer, but really, based on our experience, now is the best time to plan and get ready for the potential destructive combination from melting snow, abundant rain and flash floods," Ford said.



He again points to the late January blizzard and the major flood damage being experienced in Green Harbor, Brant Rock and much of New England.



To add to Ford's point, the trend for more bad weather is on the horizon, according to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center. 2015 remains an elevated "precipitation outlook" which translates into the potential for additional coastal and low-lying area destruction, according to the NWSCPC.



"No one wants a repeat of 2014's Spring and Summer, when communities, businesses and homes were caught off-guard by natural disasters, said Ford." We will again offer a TOLL-FREE number for communities, businesses and home owners in 2015," Ford said. The number is: 1-888-574-6473.



In addition, flooding is expected later in the year along the Lower Mississippi River. The National Weather Service has already sent urgent winter weather messages to communities. "With snow accumulation in those hazardous areas continuing, we do see challenges ahead for community officials, business and homeowners to deal with potential flooding," Ford said.



Geoscientists at Rutgers and Tufts Universities estimate that the New Jersey shore, for example, will likely experience a sea-level rise of about 1.5 feet by the year 2050, and about 3.5 feet by 2100.



Not all floods are alike, according to emergency management officials. And with the damaging currents of water, floods can carry rocks, mud and debris. "For these reasons, the best defense against flooding is one that can be executed quickly," said Ford.



The Hydraulics Lab at Colorado State University conducted product research.



BECAUSE EMERGENCIES DON'T WAIT



Every year, homes and businesses are destroyed by rising floodwaters. "From a total-cost perspective, our flood control solutions efficiently address problems faced during critical situations," said Ford. "Emergencies don't wait for ideal conditions."



"By continuing to expand in markets along waterways, we're showing our commitment to provide a performance tested product to those who need it the most," said Ford.



Ford has more than 50 miles of inventory, a multi-million dollar commitment, available for 2015 to use near coastlines where rising water levels from wind-driven waves and storm surges can occur. "Our systems provide unbeatable protection for property and roads," he said.



AVAILABLE SOLUTIONS FOR COASTAL AREAS



RIBS - Rapid Installation Barrier System



Evaluated at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg, Mississippi, RIBS is a rapidly deployed, patented alternative to sandbags for flood control and de-watering applications.



?With installation rates up to 30 times faster than standard barriers, RIBS trapezoidal design resists water flow while providing a stable barricade against severe weather events and the threat of encroaching waters.



Woven, reinforced polypropylene fabric bags 2, 3, 4 and 6 feet in height are loaded with sand, dirt or gravel with a special trailer that deploys bags as other bags are added and filled.



RIBS can be used instead of sandbags in flood control, to restrict water flow and erosion on beaches and riverbeds, and for containment measures on construction and mining sites.



RIBSCage



RIBSCage is a portable, easy-to-use system for the filling and installation of RIBS Bags. RIBSCage units can be transported with a standard pickup truck, so they require no heavy machinery.



Benefits & Features



- Lightweight design requires only two (2) people to carry and set up.

- Quick-release wings guide fill and provide easy release when full.

- Each RIBSCage is comprised of only two pieces for easy assembly, removal, and storage. Pre-packed Emergency Kits are available in 3', 4', and 6' heights.



Pre-packed Emergency Kits



Emergency Kits come pre-packed with assembly/use instructions, two (2) RIBSCage units, and 500 linear feet (LF) or 200 LF of RIBS Bags. Each kit is wrapped in a protective sleeve, so it can be stored until time of use.



Additional facts to consider:



One 50' RIBS Bag = 3,900 sandbags



One mile of coverage = 105.6 RIBS bags vs. 411,840 sandbags



One mile of coverage, man hours = 106 with RIBS vs. 15,840 with sandbags



About Landmark Earth Solutions

(more at: http://www.erosion-management.com) Landmark Earth Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leggett & Platt, Inc.



The company, founded in 2010, offers force protection, flood and erosion control and earth management products featuring the latest scientific and technological advances to provide the most reliable, cost-effective products on the market today.



Landmark's core strategy is to optimize strengths in engineering, manufacturing, and product development while targeting early stage, developing technologies.



1275 Shiloh Rd NW, Suite 2020

Kennesaw, GA 30144



For information on products and services: 888.574.6473



Media Contact:

perini & associates (719) 651-5943 (office and cell)

See more at: http://www.periniassociates.com