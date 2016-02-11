Floor King Celebrates 25 Years of Providing Top Quality Flooring Services in Central Texas

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Floor King in Austin and Georgetown, TX is celebrating more than 25 years of helping local residents in the Central Texas area find the best selection of flooring along with top quality local installation services. Throughout its more than two decades in business, Floor King has become the area's most respected name in flooring, offering the best brands for carpet, hardwood, tile, laminate, and luxury vinyl plank.



Customers continue to choose Floor King for their flooring needs for the comprehensive national selection of brands and products they offer combined with local, family-oriented service. The Floor King team is proud to uphold their reputation for careful, thorough service and only the highest standards of craftsmanship.



The professionals at Floor King are highly knowledgeable about the products and brands they carry and can help customers determine which flooring is the best choice for their projects. Customers can call or visit any of the three Austin locations to speak to one of their Central Texas flooring specialists who will give them a comprehensive overview of the products and services available for them. Floor King employees will help customers select the right type of flooring that fits their lifestyle needs and budget, how to make the installation process smooth and simple, and what they can do to keep their new flooring in great condition for as long as possible.



Floor King offers products and services for both homeowners as well as commercial clients. Throughout the years, they have worked with contractors needing flooring for large jobs such as office buildings or retail floors, as well as home builders who require large orders of residential flooring materials.



About Floor King

Floor King currently operates three locations and show rooms in South Austin, North Austin, and Georgetown to provide convenient access for nearly anyone living in the Central Texas area. With more than 900 stores in their co-op, Floor King is able to provide customers with the absolute best pricing from top-quality flooring manufacturers.



To learn more about Floor King and the products and installation services they offer for residential or commercial clients in Central Texas, please visit www.floorking.net.