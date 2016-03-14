Floor King Offers Premium Flooring and Installation Services at Three Convenient Locations for Central Texas Customers

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --Floor King is helping customers in Central Texas get access to the finest in flooring and installation services with three convenient locations throughout the Greater Austin area. Their locations in North Austin, South Austin, and Georgetown are accessible by most residential and commercial customers in the area with no more than a short drive. Floor King offers one of the largest selections of flooring in the area, along with a full range of professional installation services, and top-rated customer service.



The flooring experts at Floor King have been providing quality flooring and installation services for Central Texas residents for more than 25 years. They have become a respected name in the industry throughout their decades in business and are known for their premium selections of carpet, hardwood, tile, luxury vinyl plank, and laminate.



Floor King works with both residential and commercial clients to help them find flooring services that meet their needs and budget. They specialize in helping customers find the right type of material and style for their space, along with providing them with essential care and maintenance tips after installation.



Floor King is an official Carpet One provider but also has more than 900 stores in their co-op, allowing them to offer customers the absolute best pricing from leading flooring manufacturers. Customers appreciate their dedication to providing local, family-oriented service along with high standards of craftsmanship.



About Floor King

Floor King is a locally owned and operated business offering top quality flooring and installation services for customers throughout Central Texas. Throughout 25 years in business, Floor King has received a variety of awards and recognitions for their outstanding service and commitment to the community as well as being one of the best places to work in the area.



For more information about Floor King, the products and services they offer, or to find the addresses of each of their three Central Texas locations, please visit www.floorking.net.