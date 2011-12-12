Macungie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2011 --The retail automotive business continues to be very competitive and even the smallest detail cannot be overlooked; including the appearance of the service department.



A Pennsylvania-based automotive dealership hired Concrete Restoration Inc., to provide an “overwhelming positive first impression” by resurfacing their service department floors.



The challenge was to complete the entire project in just one weekend.



According to Service Director, Brian Lee, “These can be tricky installations especially if an existing, failing, thin mil coating system has to be removed. No service manager in their right mind wants their service department closed for an extended period of time.”



According to Mr. Lee, “very few, if any, flooring contractors I’ve ever come in contact with have the manpower, the know-how, and the work ethic to pull off such an assignment.”



Thanks to Concrete Restoration Inc., by Monday morning, not only was the existing coating system removed, but the new, one quarter inch Floor Resurfacing 4000 system was installed, cured and ready to impress.



