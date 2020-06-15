Flooring Express Houston Has Revamped Its Website

Katy, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2020 --Flooring Express Houston, a leading provider of residential and commercial full remodeling and flooring services for kitchen, bathroom and other areas is proud to announce the launch of their newly designed website available at FlooringExpressHouston. This new website features improved efficiency; contemporary design and one click access to all the information. Further, it has made getting the quote easier with a quicker response.



The newly comprehensive website combines all the activities of Flooring Express Houston in one place. From flooring services and remodeling assignments to installation and interior designing, it all a single click away.



Having officially launched in 2014, the founders have been into the renovation industry for more than 20 years. The company has built its reputation in professionalism and innovation. Compromising on quality is not their idea.



" Remodeling is not just how it looks like or how it would impress. It's about how it works for a specific environment. Have you ever noticed how sometimes a room feels like it lacks harmony and cordiality although it has been renovated? Its because renovation is not about the final look, its about a point of view. At Flooring Express, we grasp the language of your home", said the Founder of Flooring Express, Cesar Monroy.



The flooring section of the website gives access to state of the art gallery, previously finished projects and the customer's response. Further the website is esthetically designed to cover all the aspects of the flooring section including wooden flooring, tiles and carpeting.



"We are super excited to launch our new website for our clients and business partners who are looking to bring diversity and depth to the feel of their home. This website bring the residential and commercial section of our company together in one place and allow the visitors to easily gain access to all our sections and contact information", said Cesar Monroy.



The revamped website gives easy access to look ahead navigation so that the user can reach to its related web-page with less number of clicks. Further, the products are filtered down in the top navigation tabs which again allows the user to reach its destined product/service easily rather than circulating around the full website. Request for quote is a single click away. The website is compatible with most of the mobile devices and web browsers. The office address of flooring express is worked out through the Google maps so that it's easier to reach the office for the first time clients.



Further, the website gives the visitor access to their portfolio of their previous projects. Clients feedback is also a part of the website for making the decision easier. General information for newbies about the type of flooring and different maintenance level by the client after installation is also a part of the website. Experts are ready to help you by giving adequate information according to the choice of flooring and remodeling option.



For full detail of the services, visit the URL given above

