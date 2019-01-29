Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2019 --Who would have thought when watching a favorite home renovation show that a dark underbelly awaits those who dare to re-tile? It's true. So says one of the home renovation industry's self-appointed watchdogs, David Shearn. He's the CEO of The Builder Depot, LLC who says a pop-up industry fueled by consumers who want to renovate using the new/old trendsetter - cement tile - are at the center of the bullseye for disreputable sellers. The only product in the floor covering industry that's priced by the piece, Shearn says consumers are toyed with using inaccurate pricing structures and no return policies. The result is, hucksters are taking an ancient product that dates back to 900 AD and making it the springboard for a hustle.



He said recently, "It's not fair that consumers who lack knowledge get gouged by companies who are all too willing to just click, scan, and ship overpriced boxes of tile that have never been checked for accuracy. Ninety-nine percent of all online cement tile suppliers use a third-party warehouse (3PL) who ships everything from flooring to AC units. Rental/processing space at these gigantic 3PLs get passed on to the consumer and drive up prices on cement tile as much as $4 to $5 a square foot."



Working hard to raise the bar, The Builder Depot is the only company in the industry that stocks and packs product in-house and ships it through their own warehouse equipped with fourteen loading docks. Instead of charging the customary higher shipping fee, they ship free of charge direct to consumer. They also pay their suppliers cash so they can offer consumers an unheard of price of $10.95 per square foot for cement tile. It's a considerable savings from the typical $16 a square foot plus shipping costs now flooding the marketplace. Welcome to a premium product to an affordable price shipped with integrity.



"We have a debt-free brick and mortar facility with an ongoing infrastructure that gives us the ability to offer floor coverings at an accurate price point. Simply put, we make business moves that are focused on lowering the cost to the consumer. I think that should be an industry standard," adds Shearn.



For more information visit www.thebuilderdepot.com.



About The Builder Depot, LLC

The Builder Depot, LLC is the first Google Trusted e-Commerce supplier of natural stone collections and a proud member of the Marble Institute of America. The company has the largest stock on the web with over 2000 SKUs processed at a five-acre fulfillment facility with 14 loading docks in Alpharetta, Georgia.



Contact:

David Shearn

CEO, The Builder Depot, LLC

press@thebuilderdepot.com

800-308-9359



Website:

www.thebuilderdepot.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/thebuilderdepot

https://twitter.com/thebuilderdepot

http://site.thebuilderdepot.com/blog/