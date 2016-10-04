Flooxa Launches to Give Art Students and Subscribers a Toothy Grin One Well-Designed Brush at a Time

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --Making the "canvas" practical, a new subscription service showcases art and design via a necessary daily routine. Thinking outside the box to support art students, Flooxa quarterly stops the show by marrying creativity to sustainability. How so? The company gives art students the chance to create biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes for their design-loving subscribers. Then, hard-fixed to stop with regular oral hygiene and convenience, for every toothbrush sold, Flooxa gives designers-in-training 10% of the proceeds for their education. Can someone say, "Pass the toothpaste?".



With laser-etched toothbrushes on tap for subscribers, Flooxa creates a run on all things environmentally-friendly. With handles made of 100% biodegradable bamboo and packaging made of compostable paper and cardboard, a Flooxa brush speaks of sustainability. Once a new one appears in the mail, subscribers can literally return the old one to the earth or place it in a compost bin. Serving as the perfect rotation reminder, it helps the earth flourish, while it helps a student flourish, for a nominal $8 every quarter.



Celso Portela, Founder of Flooxa said of the forward-thinking company's launch, "Flooxa came as a direct response to my passion for art and design. I took what is a natural extension of my desire as a college professor to support education, and turned it into a community-based win/win. It's just an added bonus that it supports an integral family tradition I'm very proud of in the field of dentistry. I couldn't be more thrilled to combine these loves with the ability to support students and art schools around the world."



Flooxa Toothbrush is a quarterly toothbrush subscription service founded by Adjunct Professor and Creative Director, Celso Portela. The project helps art students fund creative projects, as well as to promote art institutions, and support global sustainability efforts.



