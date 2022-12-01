Florida Beach Vow Renewals, Eloping to Florida, and Affordable Florida Beach Wedding Packages on Florida's West Coast with Suncoast Weddings

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2022 --Planning a traditional wedding can take months or even years as venues may need to be booked many months in advance, especially if they are planned for a weekend or a holiday. In contrast, beach weddings and beach vow renewals can be arranged in a much shorter timescale. There are logistics that may be required, like a permit if the ceremony will take place on a public beach. Having a local team of experts is an advantage, especially for couples planning their "I Do's" from out of state or another country. Suncoast Weddngs, premier wedding planners on Florida's west coast, based in Treasure Island, have helped couples from near and far to plan their big day. Choosing a location is one of the key decisions to be made first as that is a required detail when applying to the city for a permit. Couples normally wait until the permit has been confirmed before sending out 'save the date' invites to avoid potential confusion. Choosing a location depends on many factors to be considered. Some of the most important are: How wide is the beach? If the wedding party is large, one of the wider beaches may be the preferred choice. Do the couple or any guests have mobility support such as a beach wheelchair? Some of the beaches can be accessed via a boardwalk which may make access easier, and have parking areas close by. Some other beaches have an area of dunes or a long walk toward the shore and they might not be a good choice. Is the location near the reception venue? If the wedding or vow renewal is in a different location to the reception, then transport is another consideration, as the time taken to transport the wedding party and guests between the venues. What backdrop does the couple want? With so many beautiful beaches nearby, couples often have a preference for a backdrop of sand dunes, sea oats, boardwalk access, a jetty, or even a local landmark like the Sunshine Skyway Bridge if the ceremony is being planned for Fort DeSoto. Will a dog be in the wedding party? Only some of the local beaches allow dogs on the beach, so if a dog will be acting as the ring bearer or the plan is to walk the dog down the aisle, this restricts the beaches which should be considered. Would it be better if the beach location also had a backup plan in case there is inclement weather? In the case of Sunset Beach in Treasure Island, planning a wedding immediately outside the pavilion is a popular choice in case there is a storm. It also doubles as a venue that suits a wedding and reception in one place which simplifies planning. Talking through the options with the team at Suncoast Weddings can help pin down a preferred location. The next step would be to choose a particular date and time so that the permit can be applied for. Once the location, time, and date are secured, the rest of the planning can focus on the elements of decor and the smaller details which will make the vision come to life.



All ceremonies can be tailored with Suncoast Weddings, to individualize the decor and details. From small ceremonies for couples looking at eloping in Florida, to lavish ceremonies with a hundred guests, ceremonies can be made to be unique.



Permits are required at most public beaches and should be submitted for approval as early as possible in the planning process to make sure that the location and date can be secured. Suncoast Weddings can help with the permit application process and will add the cost of the permit to the personalized proposal, as the cost varies from city to city.



Florida beach weddings and reception packages may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Affordable Florida beach wedding Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which include the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



