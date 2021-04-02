Florida Beach Wedding Packages Are a Popular Option for Couples Looking for Florida Vow Renewals and Beach Weddings on the West Coast

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2021 --Affordable Florida beach weddings, Eloping in Florida, and beach vow renewals are a popular choice for couples looking to embrace a modern wedding. Small beach wedding packages can be tailored with various decor choices which might include a sandy aisle leading up to the bamboo arch. The aisle can be straight or sweeping, a curved aisle that adds to the drama of the ceremony. Often, depending on the specific location, the aisle may begin after a boardwalk entrance to the beach. This is the case at some of the Treasure Island and Pass-a-Grille beach locations favored by Suncoast Weddings, premium wedding planners based on the west coast of Florida in Treasure Island. In other locations, including parts of Clearwater Beach and St Pete Beach, the aisle may commence after making an entrance through sand dunes. Some of the local beaches are narrow whilst others are wide, and the distance from the beach access to the ceremony site may also be impacted by the tides. Accessibility is one of the main factors to consider when choosing a location. Suncoast Weddings can help advise which location would be a suitable choice and, if there are parking facilities nearby, if there is boardwalk access to the beach, and if beach wheelchairs are available for rent. Not all beaches allow dogs, and most beaches require a permit which has to be applied for in advance. This ensures the location and time are not double-booked. Couples usually wait to send out their 'save the date' notices until the permit is secured, which makes it one of the first tasks on the wedding planning to-do list. Planning a destination wedding is part of the fun, with choices to be made like what colors to include in the decor, if music is wanted, and if a reception is planned. Receptions can be on the beach or at a local venue. The pavilion on Sunset Beach in Treasure Island is a great venue for couples who want the alfresco ambiance of the beach.



The beaches around Treasure Island, St Pete Beach, and Madeira Beach are not only popular with couples looking to plan a Florida destination wedding, they are firm favorites for locals too who look to the beautiful backdrops and golden sunsets. Fort De Soto is a local state park which offers another unique setting for beachside "I Do's" with the Sunshine Skyway Bridge framing portraits in the background.



There are thousands of images on the Suncoast Weddings social media feeds to inspire. Couples can look to replicate a ceremony space or create something totally unique and new.



A Florida beach wedding on the west coast of Florida is a modern way to say "I Do". Many couples who come to Florida as a destination for their vow renewals want a different kind of ceremony from their original wedding and the change in setting and stress-free ambiance are a perfect fit. This is the perfect time to involve children or even grandchildren as flower girls and ring bearers.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



