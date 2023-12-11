Florida Beach Wedding Packages Bundle and Save when Planning Florida Beach Vow Renewals, Eloping in Florida & Destination Weddings

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2023 --Florida beach weddings can include a nod to some of the more conventional wedding day traditions in unexpected ways, and planning a wedding or vow renewal in advance gives couples the opportunity to reflect on which parts of the ceremony they would like to follow tradition or be original. One of the traditions most often broken, on purpose, at a beach wedding, is to invite friends and family from different sides of the family to sit on opposite sides of the aisle. This is often the way seating is arranged in a traditional venue. At a beach wedding with Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners on Florida's west coast, beach wedding signs can be rented for the big day. One of the most popular signs states "Today, two families are becoming one, choose a seat, not a side". This actively encourages guests to mix and mingle as they watch the "I Do's", a great way to break the ice and get to know each other better. It is also the perfect way to even out the seating arrangement if one side of the family is represented more than the other. An alternative is to write on a chalkboard a similar simple message such as "please pick a seat and not a side" or "choose a seat, not a side, we're all family once the knot is tied".



Another tradition is throwing confetti or rice. That is not allowed on the beaches in Florida as the confetti and rice would be polluting the beach. As an alternative, bubbles can be blown or even small inflatable beach balls, making for great photo opportunities and making the end of the ceremony particularly fun for younger guests. Another variation is the blessing stones ceremony, which can be added on to one of the Suncoast Weddings packages. A representative from Suncoast Weddings explains: "Tossing the blessing stones at a beach wedding echoes the gesture of throwing rice. At some point during the wedding or reception, each guest tosses a stone into the water with a blessing, wish, or prayer for the new couple. Couples can choose whether they wish the blessings to be silent or spoken aloud. The size of the wedding comes into play here: for a small wedding, blessings can be very meaningful and appropriate, while silent blessings may be a more practical choice for beach weddings with extensive guest lists. Blessing stones may be tossed immediately after the ceremony, at some point during the ceremony, or later at the reception. The blessing stones ceremony is a meaningful way to get everyone in the wedding party involved. Throughout history, stones have marked important events in the lives of people. The sites of important battles are marked with monument stones. The modern symbol of the casting of the stone of blessing on the water has evolved. When a wish or blessing is made over a stone and cast into the water, the waves will wash the blessing back to the person to be blessed. It is repeated over and over with the passing of each wave. Here is an example of a blessing that could be spoken - 'So here is my blessing for you both: "May your love for each other grow deeper and stronger each time the wave strikes the shore!" Then others may make a blessing and toss a stone."



For creative ideas on ways to incorporate traditional elements into a beach wedding and reception, contacting the Suncoast Weddings team kicks off the planning process. Florida beach wedding packages, which can be found on the website, are a good place to start when looking to plan a beach wedding on a budget, as the packages typically take several of the commonly requested decor elements along with professional services, and offer the 'package' at a discounted cost when compared to adding each individual element a la carte.



All ceremonies can be tailored with Suncoast Weddings, to individualize the decor and details. From small ceremonies for couples looking at eloping in Florida to lavish ceremonies with a hundred guests, ceremonies can be made to be unique.



Permits are required at most public beaches and should be submitted for approval as early as possible in the planning process to make sure that the location and date can be secured. Suncoast Weddings can help with the permit application process and will add the cost of the permit to the personalized proposal, as the cost varies from city to city.



Florida beach weddings and reception packages may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Affordable Florida beach wedding Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location that suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which include the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Local accommodation options are an important part of the planning process, and may even become the venue in the case of a Florida beach house wedding and reception. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers, and planners who craft Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals to delight. They take the guesswork out of eloping in Florida or planning a beach wedding in Florida.



For couples who are unable to find the decor choices they want, a unique tailored a la carte wedding ceremony can be created.



