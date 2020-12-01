Florida Beach Wedding Packages Can Be Customized and Tailored on a Budget for Florida Destination Weddings and Vow Renewals

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2020 --Affordable Florida beach weddings, Eloping in Florida, and beach vow renewals are a popular choice for couples looking to embrace a modern wedding. Small beach wedding packages typically have fewer guests and may feature a two-post bamboo arch on the shore. Extending the ceremony space, an aisle leads the way to the arch and can be lined with a variety of decor items from beach-inspired items like starfish and conch shells, to grasses adding height, to lanterns which can be filled with sand, seashells, starfish, or candles. In addition, shepherd's hooks lining the aisle on each side can hold mason jars with fresh flowers or colorful pomanders to match the color scheme of the arch. One of the most popular types of flower for the mason jars is baby's breath as it is whimsical, easy to arrange, and affordable.



Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners on the west coast of Florida, are based in Treasure Island and have a team on hand to advise which location and which beach wedding package will be the best fir for the time of year, the time of day, the size of the wedding party, and the budget. A popular request from brides looking to make a dramatic entrance to their beach wedding aisle is the Suncoast Weddings "sweeping aisle" which curves around so that the path to the arch is gradually opened up, leading to the arch where the vows will be spoken. A variation on the theme is a circular aisle or even a spiral aisle. Inspired by the inside of a seashell, a spiral aisle gives all the guests a great view and totally sets it apart from a traditional wedding seating plan. There are many ways to make a beach wedding ceremony unique. One couple who loved star gazing had their chairs arranged in the shape of the Big Dipper, others choose to opt for the chairs to be arranged at an angle or there is always still the option to mirror a traditional arrangement with lines of chairs evenly distributed across the aisle.



A popular beach wedding sign which can be rented from Suncoast Weddings for the big day states "Two families are becoming one, so pick a seat, not a side", this encourages family and friends to mix and mingle and get to know each other, it is an informal way to dispense with the old notion that guests from each family should sit on opposite sides of the aisle. A Florida beach house wedding is another way to bring everyone together with a communal space to enjoy not only the ceremony but also cocktail hour and a reception, all without the need to transport everyone between venues and with a stress-free setting to enjoy every moment.



A Florida beach wedding on the west coast of Florida is a modern way to say "I Do". Many couples who come to Florida as a destination for their vow renewals want a different kind of ceremony from their original wedding and the change in setting and stress-free ambiance are a perfect fit. This is the perfect time to involve children or even grandchildren as flower girls and ring bearers.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings which need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



