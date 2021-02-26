Florida Beach Wedding Packages Can Be Customized for Florida Destination Weddings and Receptions and Beach Vow Renewals

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2021 --Affordable Florida beach weddings, Eloping in Florida, and beach vow renewals are a popular choice for couples looking to embrace a modern wedding. Beach wedding packages take some of the guesswork out of the planning process as they already include many of the elements which can be brought together on the big day. They typically include a group of decor elements like a bamboo arch, drapes, chairs, sashes, tikis, and aisle decor as well as personnel such as an officiant or minister and a specialist beach wedding photographer. Some couples also opt to hire their wedding planners as "day of coordinators" so they can focus on enjoying each moment without worrying about any of the organization or timings. Another way to minimize stress on the actual day of the ceremony is to have a rehearsal one or two days before. This is valuable if the logistics are complicated or if there is a large wedding party. Knowing what order everyone will walk down the aisle and where everyone approaches will help break the ice and will hopefully lead to no confusion as the wedding begins. This can also be a good way to bring two families together in advance if they are meeting up for the first time, perhaps gathering from other states for a Florida destination wedding.



Couples from around the world choose the west coast of Florida in particular for its golden sunsets and it is no surprise that sunset is the most popular time of the day to get married. In reality, that means the ceremony begins about 1 hour before the published sunset time so that nobody is rushed during the vows and the group portraits can be taken before the "golden hour" portraits of the couple by the shoreline. An alternative is to have a mid-morning wedding, there are several reasons to consider this time as an option. Firstly, the beaches tend to be quieter. Other reasons are very practical - in the hottest months of the year, the mornings tend to be the coolest time of the day and also the least likely time for inclement weather. Morning weddings can be followed by a daytime celebration where the preferred venue for a reception or celebration dinner may be available more readily. For those couples who like to plan every detail, there are thousands of images from Suncoast Weddings on social media which can be used as a reference and inspiration. Every wedding or vow renewal is unique with Suncoast Weddings, so many couples like to start with an image they find and then customize it for their own celebration. With weeks to plan or months, starting the conversation begins with the basics - the date and the location. That way, the beach permit can be applied for and secured.



