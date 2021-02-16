Florida Beach Wedding Packages Can Be Customized to Be Unique for Florida Destination Weddings and Beach Vow Renewals

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2021 --Affordable Florida beach weddings, Eloping in Florida , and beach vow renewals are a popular choice for couples looking to embrace a modern wedding. Beach wedding packages are designed to take some of the guesswork out of planning a beach wedding, not only bringing together elements of the decor and ceremony that naturally fit together, but also providing a cost-saving over selecting each individual component separately. The packages at Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners on the west coast of Florida based in Treasure Island, tend to scale up decor options as the wedding party increases. When a couple elopes or when there is a very small wedding party, often a heart in the sand of rose petals is enough. When there are a few guests and an arch is part of the ceremony space, then a signature two-post Suncoast arch is the perfect backdrop, draped in traditional white or ivory, or made more contemporary and modern with a bold shade of chiffon like lime green, turquoise, orange, royal blue, purple, blush, hot pink, lilac, plum, or lavender. For bigger weddings with family and friends, the four-post arch is a popular choice, often with chairs which can be bamboo or standard white folding chairs, along with sash accents and a decorated aisle. Aisle decor ranges from starfish to conch shells, and grasses to lanterns. The "look and feel" of the wedding or vow renewal can range from rustic and subtle, to modern and vibrant. The tone is also set for the photographs, a very important part of the day. One way to really capture dynamic and fun images is to introduce a playful element such as beach balls being thrown instead of confetti. This is also an environmentally friendly option as confetti would remain as pollution on the pristine beach. Another alternative is leaving a small bottle on each chair so when the vows are said and it is time for the couple to walk back down the aisle, bubbles can be showered on them. This is not only fun, especially when children are present, but it makes for great wedding day portraits. There are several ways to keep children entertained if they are at a beach wedding including a starring role in the proceedings, like being a ring bearer or a flower girl or appointing a designated person to hand out water bottles, fans, or favors.



An outdoor wedding is a stress-free way to enjoy a natural backdrop, enhanced on the day to customize a special setting in terms of the color theme, flower choices, music, personalized vows, or dress code. The most popular time of the day to say "I Do" is sunset on the west coast of Florida as the sunsets are often spectacular. "Golden hour" portraits should be timed to follow the ceremony, so the ceremony should typically begin about 1 hour before the published sunset time.



A Florida beach wedding on the west coast of Florida is a modern way to say "I Do". Many couples who come to Florida as a destination for their vow renewals want a different kind of ceremony from their original wedding and the change in setting and stress-free ambiance are a perfect fit. This is the perfect time to involve children or even grandchildren as flower girls and ring bearers.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



