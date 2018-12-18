Florida Beach Weddings and Reception Packages and Florida Vow Renewals on the Gulf Coast Offer the Chance to Take Spectacular Sunset Portraits

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --Many of the beaches on the west coast of Florida are picture-perfect backdrops for destination weddings, elopements, or Florida vow renewals. With natural fringes to the beach of sea oats, fine sand, and boardwalk access, the locations from Clearwater in the north to St Pete Beach, Treasure Island, Madeira Beach and Siesta Key further south, Suncoast Weddings, one of the premier beach wedding planning companies in Florida, prove a popular choice for couples not only local to Florida, but from across the entire US and indeed, the world. With engagement season already started, the next few weeks are typically the most popular time of the year for those most romantic of words: "Will you marry me?". Often the celebrations are timed to coincide with family get-togethers and time off work. Once the initial buzz of excitement sinks in, it's time to start wedding planning. Traditional weddings can be very expensive and often venues are booked up at least a year in advance, sometimes even more. With a beach wedding in Florida, the ceremony can often be arranged even at short notice. The setting is a relaxed, sandy shore which is perfect for two people who are looking to elope in Florida, or for wedding parties of a hundred guests or more. Local wedding planners Suncoast Weddings can help recommend the perfect beach for each couple and their guests. One big factor is often the proximity to the accommodation. In some instances, the wedding can be held just steps from the hotel or beach house. Beach house weddings have the bonus of providing a space for a reception to follow the ceremony. This means that guests can easily mix and mingle for a cocktail hour in the garden as the couple has their romantic sunset portraits taken. Sunset Beach House is featured in one of the Suncoast Weddings' packages, it has five individual suites within one house and sits directly on Sunset Beach, on Treasure Island. This means that family and friends can stay together and party together while still having their own space.



Winter in Florida is typically much warmer than some of the other states, so it is a common destination for a break from the cold. Couples looking to renew their vows in Florida can choose from the same wedding packages, ceremonies are extra special when children and grandchildren can join the celebration. Couples don't have to wait until their silver wedding anniversary or golden anniversary, any time is a good time to celebrate by saying "We Still Do". There are no dress codes so anything from casual to formal works equally well. A recent trend is taking a picture after the vow renewal which includes a portrait from the wedding day - a way to celebrate the past and look forwar to the future.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow.



About Suncoast Weddings

Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers and planners who craft Florida destination weddings and Florida vow renewals to delight. They take the guesswork out of planning a beach wedding in Florida. Luxury or small beach wedding packages can be built from the a la carte menu.



