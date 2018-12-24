Florida Beach Weddings and Reception Packages Combine a Beach Wedding Ceremony with a Reception to Keep the Budget on Track

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2018 --Planning a destination wedding in Florida can seem like a complex and complicated puzzle, with elements like the decor, the chairs, a DJ, refreshments, the reception, the cake, the flowers, the permits, and the transport logistics to manage. With many vendors and suppliers, it can be difficult to keep track of the budget. Affordable beach weddings prove a popular alternative for many with the rising costs of traditional weddings. One option is to choose a wedding planning company like Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners on the west coast of Florida. By offering Florida beach wedding and reception packages, they bring more of the expenses under one umbrella, making it easier to see the overall cost as a single line item. One of the other major advantages for the couple planning to say "I Do" is that they then have one point of contact to liaise with, especially important if changes need to be made as the date approaches. For instance, a change in the number of guests would typically mean a change to the number of chairs at the wedding ceremony, and also a corresponding change to the number of meals required at the reception. Having one point of contact helps to ensure that details are tracked and managed.



One of the primary reasons that wedding packages are popular is that they offer the chance to 'bundle and save' - combining services and decor which could be built 'a la carte' and then offering that package at a lower price point than if each item were individually summed. Every couple is unique and so there is also an element of tailoring in every ceremony - that could be the color theme which is chosen for the ceremony and the reception, or the elements of the aisle, or the mix of centerpieces in the reception. Reception venues can book up months in advance and the beach wedding ceremony usually requires a permit to secure the location, so reserving the date with a permit application and a confirmation with the reception venue are advisable before sending out the 'save the date' invites.



Winter in Florida is typically much warmer than some of the other states, so it is a common destination for a break from the cold. What better time to say "I Do" or "We still do"?



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow.



About Suncoast Weddings

Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers and planners who craft Florida destination weddings and Florida vow renewals to delight. They take the guesswork out of planning a beach wedding in Florida. Luxury or small beach wedding packages can also be built from the a la carte menu, ranging from an intimate and private ceremony for couples eloping in Florida, to an opulent celebration complete with live musicians.



Phone: 727-443-0039

Email: inquiries@suncoastweddings.com

Online: http://www.suncoastweddings.com/