Florida Beach Weddings and Reception Packages in St Pete Beach, Treasure Island, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2021 --Beach weddings may typically have a smaller number of attendees than traditional weddings, as often the wedding party is enjoying a vacation to Florida where the destination wedding is the main event. For Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners on Florida's west coast, based in Treasure Island, about one-third of the couples saying "I Do" or "we still do" are local, and about two-thirds travel from all over the US and beyond to enjoy the pristine sandy beaches and the stress-free vibe of a beach wedding. There are many traditional elements that can be incorporated into a ceremony on the beach, and adding a reception into the package offers value for money as well as simplified logistics when everything is booked through a single point of contact. Wedding packages can also be used for vow renewals, with the beach being a popular place for couples to retake their vows. One couple recently recreated their wedding day down to every detail for their fifth wedding anniversary. They chose the same location, the same decor, the same minister, and the same photographer, recreating the day they cherished to make a new set of memories. Every ceremony with Suncoast Weddings can be tailored. Base packages can be adapted and there are choices to be made around decor elements, color themes, music, the color of the sands poured in the unity sand ceremony, and so many other small details which come together on the big day.



For couples who do not enjoy the finer details of the planning process, Suncoast Weddings can handle all of the planning. Supporting this, the Suncoast Weddings social media sites have thousands of images showing prior weddings and vow renewals. Couples often "pin" their favorite looks and then ask for that setup to be recreated. Certainly, some colors and themes are more popular than others, with turquoise being the most requested shade of blue, ahead of cornflower blue, royal blue, electric blue, Suncoast blue, and navy, and starfish are one of the most popular decor themes, perfect for a beach wedding. Starfish are used to line the sandy aisle, decorate tropical tikis on the aisle, they can be affixed to the arch posts, used as a prop to carry the rings down the aisle, or hung from the arch in a string. When using starfish as a base to carry the rings down the aisle, it is recommended to tie the rings onto a ribbon, as if the rings fall in the sand, they can be very difficult to find, especially if a young ring bearer is nervous or over-excited. Starfish can also feature at a reception. They can be used as cake toppers, often seen "dressed: in a small bow tie or veil, or they can be held within lanterns or glasses being used as centerpieces, often alongside other beach-themed items like strings of pearls, seashells, or sand. Starfish often feature in the jewelry a bride wears to a beach wedding, with bracelets, earrings, ankle bracelets, or a more unique accessory like a starfish hair clip.



With locations from Clearwater to the north and Sarasota to the south, Suncoast Weddings specialize in beach weddings but also perform ceremonies at local parks, private gardens, next to the inland waterways, and at yacht clubs and other spaces which can be hired by the couple.



Permits are required at most public beaches and should be submitted for approval as early as possible in the planning process to make sure that the location and date can be secured. Suncoast Weddings can help with the permit application process and will add the cost of the permit to the personalized proposal, as the cost varies from city to city.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Local accommodation options are an important part of the planning process, and may even become the venue in the case of a Florida beach house wedding and reception. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers, and planners who craft Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals to delight.



Social media updates are posted daily to Instagram and Facebook, and regularly to Pinterest where the suncoastflorida Pinterest account has 15.2k followers and pins are viewed in excess of 100k times every month. For couples who are unable to find the decor choices they want, a unique tailored a la carte wedding ceremony can be created.



