Florida Beach Weddings on a Budget and Florida Vow Renewals Can Be Tailored to Include Beach Wedding and Reception Packages

With so much to choose from, the process can initially seem daunting. The Suncoast Weddings social media feeds are filled with thousands of images from previous ceremonies. Couples can take inspiration from one of those and then look to recreate the same look or modify it in some way, perhaps swapping out the colors or the arrangement of the chairs. Traditional seating plans would always see two sides of parallel rows of chairs, however, the beach settings allow for more creativity. The spiral arrangement of chairs leading towards the arch gives family and friends a great view of the vows as well as a new, modern way to feel more involved. Alternatively, if the number of chairs allows the configuration, a circle could surround the arch. One couple had chairs arranged on each side of the aisle in the shape of the Big Dipper constellation. It is a time to be creative and have something fun and thoughtful at the same time.



Another way to introduce an element of fun and also create the opportunity for creative and candid photos is to replace confetti, which is not allowed on the beach as it would pollute the environment, with beach balls or bubbles. After the couple has said "I Do" and are walking back down the aisle, the guests shower them with bubbles or throw colorful beach balls in the air. This is also a fun way to get young children excited about a part they can play on the big day.



The first decisions to make are the location and the timing. Once that is decided, a permit can be applied for. Most couples wait until they have permission granted by the city before they send out their invites. There is an application fee for most beaches, this fee will be itemized as part of the overall proposal from Suncoast Weddings. When Florida beach weddings and receptions are being booked together, one consolidated proposal is a good way to keep the costs in one place so they can be easily understood and tallied. There is also the added advantage of having one point of contact if any changes have to be made.



A Florida beach wedding on the west coast of Florida is a modern way to say "I Do". Many couples who come to Florida as a destination for their vow renewals want a different kind of ceremony from their original wedding and the change in setting and stress-free ambiance are a perfect fit. This is the perfect time to involve children or even grandchildren as flower girls and ring bearers.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Local accommodation options are an important part of the planning process, and may even become the venue in the case of a Florida beach house wedding. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers, and planners who craft Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals to delight. They take the guesswork out of planning a beach wedding in Florida.



