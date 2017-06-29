Florida Biohazard Cleanup Company Offers Array of Services

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --It is very easy to find service providers that can and will handle a host of different tasks, but biohazard cleanup work is in another category. This is a field of endeavor that is not for everyone, and it is something that many people never think about. However, firefighters who serves as an emergency medical technician will come face to face with the need for biohazard cleanup resources all the time. This is exactly what happened to the founder of the highly regarded Florida biohazard cleanup company Accident Cleaners.



Dan Pinkston is the founder of Accident Cleaners, and he is a professional firefighter and emergency medical technician. Back in 1999, after a decade of service in this capacity, he had spoken to countless people at crime scenes and accident sites who asked him when and how the location would be cleaned. Unfortunately, he had to tell them that they were on their own, because government agencies don't handle most types of biohazard cleanup chores on private property. This work is potentially dangerous, so it is not just a matter of being willing to take on the tasks.



At that time, he decided to start a business that would be dedicated to helping Floridians who face biohazard cleanup situations as a result of suicides, homicides, and undiscovered death scenarios that could include decomposition. In addition to the death scene cleanup work, they also respond to meth lab and tear gas cleanup calls, and they provide hoarding help for people in their service areas.



Speaking of service areas, because of their extraordinary customer satisfaction rate, the company has been able to develop a very wide reach. They are now offering biohazard cleanup services in Lakeland, Orlando, Tampa, Clearwater, and numerous other communities throughout the state of Florida. Any firefighter/EMT will be well aware of the fact that emergencies can strike at any hour of the day or night. With this in mind, Accident Cleaners will respond to biohazard cleanup service calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.



This company is setting the standard for biohazard cleanup services in Florida, and they are always looking ahead, poised to be able to react to the biohazard challenges of the future.



About Accident Cleaners

Accident Cleaners is a Florida biohazard cleanup resource that offers a wide range of services.