Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2015 --Specialty trucks and commercial vehicles have unique designs, features, applications and usages, so why should they be restricted to commercial auto insurance policies which fail to account for all of that? ACI Insurance provides specialty commercial truck insurance for any and all types of vehicles and businesses, ensuring that the right truck for the right job also has the right insurance to back it all up.



Consider how diverse and vast the field of specialty trucking is. There are tow trucks, dump trucks, box trucks, log hauling trucks, auto haulers, wreckers, refrigerated trucks, dirt and gravel transportation trucks, hazmat transport, waste haulers -- that's only the beginning. Owner-operators, long haul driving, short distance trucking, moving trucks, general freight, semi-trucks and 18 wheelers and so much more.



Point being, there's no such thing as a one size fits all insurance policy for commercial trucks. Each of the above vehicles and applications has different risks and usage factors which impact plan costs, and the type of protection required. Truckers shouldn't pay for what they don't need, and shouldn't be left empty handed when they thought the right protection was in place.



Beyond the world of commercial trucking, there are also many other types of specialty commercial vehicles on the roads these days. That's why ACI provides everything from cheap taxi insurance in Florida, to business van insurance.



Food trucks are increasingly popular, and there are food truck insurance plans which accurately reflect what it is that those operators actually do, cook, prepare and serve food from a mobile kitchen. From ice cream trucks to local delivery vehicles and more, there's always a good fit.



Limousines, ride sharing companies, church vans, charter busses and more --they're all covered by specific insurance policies. ACI will work on any business owner's behalf to ensure they find a policy which perfectly matches their business, without destroying the budget or the bottom line, either.



Learn more about ACI and all of the many ways they can help small business owners with Florida surety bonds, commercial insurance by visiting LowCostFloridaInsurance.com, or calling 407.889.2612.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia and Louisiana markets. Contact 407.889.2612 for more information, or visit LowCostFloridaInsurance.com.