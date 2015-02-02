Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2015 --All types of commercial transportation vehicles throughout the state of Florida need to be covered by the right type of insurance plan. ACI Insurance Services is the leader for helping businesses of all shapes and sizes in Florida find the perfect commercial insurance protection, at the perfect price.



What many business owners don't know is that there are very specific coverage options for all types of commercial vehicles in Florida. It's not a one size fits all domain, and that's a good thing, because specific coverage does a superior job protecting against specific risk, while forgoing unnecessary options.



Florida commercial auto insurance options include, for instance, specific plans for limousines and stretch limos, charter buses, church buses, taxis and cabs. There are even plans for the growing number of ride-sharing services which are increasingly popular.



All of these commercial vehicles are designed, more or less, to accomplish a similar mission. They are taking their cargo, in this case, passengers, to and from particular destinations, on a for-hire basis.



How they accomplish this is of course quite different. Whether it's a private and luxurious limo ride or rental, a quick and easy taxi to the airport, or a shared group ride provided by a church or another organization.



Of course, there are many other types of Florida commercial auto insurance coverages. Another popular trend today is food truck operation, and there's an insurance for that. There's also coverage for ice cream trucks, local delivery trucks and cars, and much more.



Then there's also the range of specialty commercial truck insurance. Florida truck insurance options can be specifically designed for tow trucks, dump trucks, auto haulers, refrigerated trucks, log trucks, long haulers, and more.



About ACI Insurance Services

