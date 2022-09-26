Florida Commercial Real Estate Loans to Help Expand Your Business

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2022 --The Small Business Administration (SBA) provides a variety of commercial real estate financing options for those looking to purchase or expand their business. Monroe Funding Corp can assist you in navigating financing choices for your needs as an SBA lending expert. Depending on the type of building, firm, and funding structure needed, the SBA's two main loan programs, 7(a) and 504, each offer unique incentives.



The SBA 7(a) loan program can be utilized for a range of purposes, including new construction, acquisition, and expansion, as well as working capital and debt refinancing. A 7(a) loan would be appropriate for a business purchase, as well as commercial real estate and operating capital. In certain project types, SBA 7(a) loans can be used to provide operating capital and interest reserves to help fund payments between lease-up. Small businesses can use the SBA's 504 program to finance new construction, acquisition of commercial real estate, and big equipment purchases. After the certificate of occupancy, the borrower must cover working capital and interest reserves.



Traditional lenders can take months to close a loan, but Monroe Funding Corp can pre-approve you in as little as an hour after submitting a quick application. Their financing packages are asset-based only. If your property meets their standards, they will provide you a pre-approval right away.



About Monroe Funding Corp.

Monroe Funding Corp. is a direct equity lender serving clients throughout Central and South Florida. They specialize in first mortgages on non-owner occupied residential and commercial property investments, as well as other types of Florida Commercial Real Estate Loans. Their quick and flexible financing products expedite the closing process for clients. For more information on hard money lending, please call 954-419-3539 or fill out the application.