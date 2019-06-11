Florida Community Care Selects Tellus' Electronic Visit Verification Platform for Rollout to Its Provider Services Network

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2019 --Tellus, a leading provider of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) technology solutions, announced today that it has contracted with Florida Community Care (FCC), a subsidiary of Independent Living Systems. FCC operates a Provider Services Network that was awarded a contract by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to serve Medicaid recipients in all 11 regions as a Long-Term Care Plus Plan.



Under the contract, Tellus will provide its complete, end-to-end EVV solution, which includes a point-of-care mobile app, a web-based back-office administrator console for real-time visibility into visit status, an intelligent, web-based claims processing technology that simplifies and speeds up reimbursement, data aggregation and sophisticated reporting capabilities.



Tellus supports an open EVV model in the state of Florida. If a provider agency is already using another EVV system, Tellus will collect the EVV data on behalf of FCC using its state-of-the-art data aggregation solution.



"We are committed to making the mandated transition to EVV as simple as possible for our provider network," said David Rogers, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at FCC. "Tellus is a great partner because they support our desire to allow our providers to choose the tools that work best for them."



FCC is one of three health plans contracted by Florida AHCA to provide SMMC services in all regions across the state. Most Medicaid recipients are enrolled in the SMMC program, which includes Long-Term Care and Managed Medical Assistance.



"We look forward to working with FCC's provider network," said, Brad Levine, CEO of Tellus. "We advocate for provider choice. It's not easy, but we've built our system so it's flexible enough to adapt to what states, managed care organizations and provider agencies need."



Implementation of EVV for Medicaid-reimbursed home health care services became a national requirement in 2016 through the 21st Century Cures Act. The Cures Act requires personal care services to adopt EVV systems before January 2020. Florida Community Care is adopting the EVV solution to meet the AHCA directed timeline of October 2019.



About Tellus

Tellus is a leading health care technology provider focused on Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



For more information about Tellus, visit https://www.4tellus.com or call 954-719-0004, ext. 2014.



About Florida Community Care

Florida Community Care (FCC) is a provider-sponsored health plan and Florida's 1st Long-Term Care Plus Plan that has been awarded a contract by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to serve Medicaid beneficiaries in all 11 regions of Florida. FCC was established in 2018 to provide Managed Medical Assistance (MMA) and Long-Term Care (LTC) care to Florida's Medicaid enrollees who are eligible to receive Long-Term care services. FCC will serve the long-term care eligible individuals, focusing on preventing unnecessary admissions into institutionalized settings and fostering independence by connecting members to community resources that meet their long-term care needs.



FCC is a subsidiary of Independent Living Systems (ILS) — a provider of Long-Term Care service coordination with extensive experience delivering care management, provider network services, and administrative services across the country.



About Independent Living Systems

Independent Living Systems is a Florida-based health care services company that offers a comprehensive range of clinical and third-party administrative services to managed care organizations and providers that serve high-cost, complex member populations in the Medicare, Medicaid and Dual-Eligible Market. Independent Living Systems has been an industry leader in managing home and community-based programs for over 16 years. Leveraging ILS' award winning technology platform, ILS provides assistance beyond the clinical realm at every stage of care from hospitalization to the treatment of chronic illnesses to personalized care management including nutritional support. As one of the country's leading providers of Nutritional Support Services and medically tailored meals, ILS provides nutrition counseling and home delivered meals for individuals transitioning from acute settings to the home as well as for those combatting the effects of one or more chronic diseases. In partnership with health plans, providers, hospitals, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies, ILS provides solutions aimed at improving health outcomes while rebalancing costs. For more information, visit www.ilshealthservices.com.