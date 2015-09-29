Florida Dentist Dr. Steven Miller Celebrates 25 Years of Treating Patients at Aesthetic and Family Dentistry of Wellington

Wellington, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --Dr. Steven Miller and his dental staff at Aesthetic and Family Dentistry of Wellington are celebrating 25 years of business at their current location this year. Throughout their years in business, Dr. Miller's team has become known as the leading hometown dentist of Wellington. They treat patients of all ages and are proud to have many three generational families as patients. To celebrate their 25 years in business, Dr. Miller is currently offering new patient discounts for initial exams, X-rays, and hygiene visits.



At his Wellington dental office, Dr. Miller offers general dental services along with many cosmetic dentistry procedures, dental implants, Invisalign, dentures, and teeth whitening. He and his staff cater to patients who have fear or anxiety about dental visits, and they are well known for their ability to help every patient feel comfortable and relaxed during their time in the dental chair.



Young patients at Aesthetic and Family Dentistry of Wellington are offered a stuffed animal upon the end of their first visit to the dentist and with each subsequent visit are offered a small toy out of the office treasure chest. They also offer nitrous oxide, or "laughing gas" services for young patients who may need a little extra help feeling calm during their procedures.



For adult patients, Dr. Miller offers a wide range of preventative, restorative, and cosmetic procedures to help patients feel confident with their best smiles. Some of these services include crowns, bonding, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, orthodontia, and more.



For senior patients and adult patients in need, Dr. Miller also offers complex prosthetic services such as permanent dental implants and partial or complete dentures. With these services, Dr. Miller is able to help patients who have missing permanent teeth once again feel confident about how their smiles look, while also improving speaking and chewing capabilities.



Dr. Miller is proud to run a health-centered practice, where his staff helps patients care for their overall health as well as their oral health. They help patients achieve their best smiles not only through in-office procedures, but also by helping them establish proper oral hygiene habits on a daily basis.



About Dr. Steven Miller

Dr. Miller has been practicing dentistry for more than 35 years. He graduated from New York University College of Dentistry on a Health Professional Scholarship from the United States Army, later serving in active duty and the U.S. Army Reserves for several years. Throughout his career, Dr. Miller has completed more than 2,000 hours of continuing education approved by The Academy of General Dentistry. He is currently a member of numerous professional dental organizations, including the ADA, the Florida Dental Association, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, and several others.



To learn more about Dr. Steven Miller and the dental services he offers for families in Wellington, FL, please visit www.wellingtonsmiles.com