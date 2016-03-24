Florida Dentist Offers Patients the Latest Advancements in Root Canal Therapy

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2016 --Clearwater dentist Dr. Timothy Doerner, D.D.S., P.A., is pleased to offer patients suffering from endodontic problems the latest in root canal therapy. After three visits, Dr. Doerner is able to treat and prevent further endodontic issues at the original injury site, giving patients the chance to preserve their natural tooth.



With roughly 14 million root canals performed each year, many Americans will undergo treatment for one during their lifetime. With that in mind, Dr. Doerner and his staff have worked diligently to perfect their root canal treatment process in order to ensure their patients receive the best care possible.



When the inner portion of the tooth, otherwise known as the pulp, becomes infected the patient will experience pain and ultimately need a root canal. Not only is an infected tooth painful, but if left untreated it can cause abscess and significant damage to the surrounding teeth and bone. By drilling a small hole in the tooth and removing the diseased tissues, Dr. Doerner is able to halt the infection, decay, and protect the healthy portion of the tooth. Over the course of three appointments, Dr. Doerner removes the infection, fills the tooth with an elastic material designed to prevent further infection, and seal the tooth with a crown if necessary.



Prior to this remarkable treatment, which boasts a very high success rate, the only alternative was to extract the damaged tooth. Since most people fear root canals, Dr. Doerner has perfected his root canal therapy and provides local anesthesia before beginning the treatment. Because of this, most patients report little to no discomfort or pain. In fact, with this treatment, Dr. Doerner is actually able to alleviate the pain that brought the patient in.



While root canal therapy protects existing teeth and is the preferred treatment, Dr. Doerner also offers treatment for patients who have a damaged teeth beyond repair or who have lost a tooth. For those who need more extensive treatment, Dr. Doerner offers state-of-the-art dental implants as part of his full-service dentistry.



About Dr. Timothy Doerner

Graduating with honors from the University of Missouri, Dr. Timothy Doerner has been offering dental excellence to the residents of Florida for the past 30 years. Dr. Doerner was recently voted one of the Top Dentists in Tampa Bay by Tampa Bay Magazine based on a survey of peers in the area. In addition to his main office in Clearwater, Dr. Doerner operates two auxiliary offices in Brandon and Westchase.



