Florida Dentist Offers Wide Selection of Family Care at Local Practice

Wellington, Florida dentist Dr. Steven M. Miller of Wellington Smiles is proud to offer an expansive selection of treatments and procedures for patients at his Palm Beach practice that go beyond cosmetic procedures. The variety of services in place are ever expanding, providing patients and families with a full spectrum of solutions for dental care needs, home oral hygiene education and more advanced procedures like surgery, implant work and root canals.



Dr. Miller and his team perform routine complete oral wellness exams, which include oral cancer screenings and blood pressure tests. Exams are often followed up by caring, professional teeth cleanings and basic, non-surgical gum treatments. Dr. Miller can also measure and prescribe wearable oral devices that help treat patients suffering from disruptive snoring or mild-to-moderate sleep apnea that can affect overall wellness in important ways. Patients can receive fillings in either bone-colored material or silver. Wellington Smiles also provides cosmetic bonding treatments and porcelain veneers to correct misshapen or broken teeth, as well as bleaching to improve the look of each patient’s sparkling smile.



About Wellington Smiles

Patients can get ceramic crowns, caps, bridges and sealants, all applied by an expert staff. Dr. Miller performs procedures for patients who require nitrous oxide or light oral sedation as a result of phobias, allergies or resistance to more potent anesthetics. Some patients require more complex procedures like implant restoration, root canals or oral surgery, which Dr. Miller can perform. Patients can be fitted with full dentures, partial dentures or have dentures repaired in the same day as the office visit in many cases. Wellington Smiles is proud to serve the Palm Beach community with advanced techniques for oral health and wellness for the entire family.



To learn more about their selection of services or to schedule an appointment visit them online at www.wellingtonsmiles.com