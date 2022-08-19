Florida Healthcare Law Firm Helps Businesses Address Florida Patient Brokering Act Lawsuits

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2022 --The Florida Patient Brokering Act is designed to prevent medical providers from getting paid to refer patients to other medical providers. The concern is that medical providers might refer patients to a specialist that may not be a good fit or encourage procedures that are not medically necessary in order to get a payout for themselves.



"It's a law that applies to all medical professionals in Florida," says a representative of Florida Healthcare Law Firm. "Even the appearance of recompense for giving a patient a referral can result in a lawsuit being filed, and it's not an easy case to fight on your own. Having a professional to guide you through the process is essential."



The good news is that there are some circumstances that are protected from prosecution under the Patient Brokering Act in Florida.



For example, if a provider refers another physician within the same provider group to a patient, the concern about violating the Patient Brokering Act all but evaporates. There is more freedom within the provider group for these kinds of discussions of possibilities in care with little or no concern about impropriety on this level. This allows providers to offer patients comprehensive recommendations without fear of liability.



However, should a medical provider take a gift of any kind in return for referring a patient — it does not have to be money specifically — it can be termed a violation and vulnerable to a lawsuit.



"A quid pro quo for referring patients back and forth, the giving of gifts, tracking referrals of any kind — there are a number of actions that could possibly trigger a Patient Brokering Act lawsuit," says a Florida Healthcare Law Firm representative. "At Florida Healthcare Law Firm, we can help healthcare businesses look at their current protocol with an eye toward making necessary changes to protect themselves and their patients going forward."



About Florida Healthcare Law Firm

Florida Healthcare Law Firm can help healthcare professionals handle healthcare litigation as well as assist in the development of protocols that will protect against unintentional violations of law and regulations.