Florida Healthcare Law Firm Helps Floridians Designate a Healthcare Surrogate

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2021 --Healthcare surrogates are legally appointed to make healthcare decisions for someone who is unable to do so for themselves.



Knowing what a healthcare surrogate is and taking steps to appoint one legally can give patients the assurance that their wishes will be followed in the event that they are medically incapacitated and unable to make choices for themselves.



"Many patients don't realize that there is a healthcare surrogate form that must be filled out and filed with the court in order to appoint a healthcare surrogate," explains a representative of Florida Healthcare Law Firm. "Because a healthcare surrogate is like a power of attorney that is granted the authority to make medical decisions, there is a legal process behind it."



In the Florida healthcare surrogate form, there is also an option for patients to identify someone as their guardian in the event that they are unable to care for themselves.



It is also important to note that if there is another legal document in place, such as a living will, in which someone else has been identified as the person who will make medical decisions, there will need to be documentation that notes which legal document will take precedence.



"The court needs to be clear that any decisions made for a patient while he or she is incapacitated has been approved in advance," says a Florida Healthcare Law Firm representative. "Avoiding the legal processes can mean that there are delays in implementing those wishes as the players battle it out in court, which can quickly cost the family an exorbitant amount of money in legal fees and hospital bills."



Floridians who are interested in appointing a healthcare surrogate and ensuring that all their legal filings are updated and in order can contact Florida Healthcare Law Firm for more information.



About Florida Healthcare Law Firm

Florida Healthcare Law Firm is located in Delray Beach, Florida. The company offers a range of legal services and support for healthcare businesses across the medical industry. To contact the company regarding medical law services, go to their website.