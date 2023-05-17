Florida Healthcare Law Firm Protects the Rights of Medical Professionals Who Provide Telehealth Services

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2023 --Though telehealth services have been an option for rural communities and those who are not ambulatory for many years, COVID brought on a new wave of telehealth medical and mental health appointments. Due to an increased need for medical care caused by the cessation of services during the pandemic, a decreased availability of medical professionals who were adversely affected by the pandemic's impact on the profession, and the mental health effects of long-term isolation experienced by patients, telehealth has become a necessary part of life.



Though limited in scope, medical professionals who provide telehealth urgent care, counseling, or other therapy services are often able to assist patients in a timely manner when other medical professionals and in-person services are unavailable.



"Telehealth services can be a game changer for so many," says a representative of Florida Healthcare Law Firm. "Getting medications adjusted, having the support of mental health care, and getting answers to medical questions via telehealth services streamlines medical care and better serves patients. Ultimately, telehealth services greatly increase access to healthcare for those who need it."



Like all forms of medical care, however, telehealth is not immune to medical malpractice lawsuits. Since people are receiving telehealth services in lieu of in-person services, people may file lawsuits for the same reasons that they do for in-person care.



"In many of these medical malpractice cases, patients feel that they did not get the help they needed for serious medical issues via the telehealth platform," says a Florida Healthcare Law Firm. "Unfortunately, there are limits to the diagnostic abilities of a telehealth provider, especially when they are not the primary care physician. It is not necessarily that the telehealth medical professional is not doing their job but that the patient misunderstands that scope of care."



Medical professionals facing telehealth-related litigation who are interested in seeking the legal advice and support of Florida Healthcare Law Firm may contact them through their website.



About Florida Healthcare Law Firm

Florida Healthcare Law Firm is a boutique full-service law firm that protects and defends the southern Florida healthcare community from legal attacks. Healthcare professionals and businesses who would like to learn more about their services can connect with them through their website.