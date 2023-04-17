Florida Healthcare Law Firm Supports Healthcare Providers in Maintaining Fraud Statute Compliance

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2023 --Keeping up with ever-changing regulations on both the state and federal level can be exhausting for healthcare providers who are focused on caring for their patients to the best of their ability. Often, healthcare litigation is based on accusations of fraud that come from poor training or a misunderstanding on the part of the provider or a provider's employee.



"What looks like fraud to the courts is often actually a lack of understanding on the part of a healthcare employee within the organization, a compliance deadline that gets missed, or paperwork that gets lost in the shuffle," says a representative of Florida Healthcare Law Firm. "Identifying the issue and rectifying it can go a long way toward resolving the problem swiftly and efficiently."



Similarly, charges of fraud and abuse in healthcare may also be due to a patient's misunderstanding of what is required of a healthcare provider or what their options may be in a given situation.



"Having a lawyer who is well-versed in fraud statutes and legislation can help a provider to mediate an issue that is based on a lack of understanding on the part of the patient," says a Florida Healthcare Law Firm representative. "The goal is always to successfully resolve conflicts with minimum harm to both parties and with an eye toward ensuring that the mistake is not repeated in the future with better education of patients, training for employees, and efficient backend processes."



