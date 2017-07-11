Florida Keys Express Shuttle LLC Partners with BizIQ

Marathon, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2017 --Florida Keys Express Shuttle LLC, a provider of transportation services in the Florida Keys since its founding in 2011, announced today that it has entered into a business partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company based in Phoenix, Arizona, that serves small business clients throughout the United States and Canada.



By partnering with BizIQ, Florida Keys Express Shuttle LLC hopes to attract new customers and expand its business by way of a bolstered and modernized online presence. The marketing firm works with clients across a wide variety of industries and has experience serving clients in the transportation industry—one of the main factors that attracted the limo service in the Florida Keys.



When working with clients like Florida Keys Express Shuttle LLC, BizIQ places an emphasis on developing and launching new company websites and producing additional content, including blog posts and press releases, per the client's needs. Search engine optimization (SEO) plays a key role in BizIQ's work, as it helps its clients to rank higher in local Google search results.



BizIQ's new website for the limo service in the Florida Keys is expected to include a comprehensive overview of the company's services and transportation options, as well as information geared toward highlighting the benefits of choosing professional transportation for events, travel and more. All content will be written by trained copywriters and geared toward being informative, engaging and timely.



"As a dedicated transportation provider, our company has had great success through word of mouth, and we've grown our business considerably thanks to the positive response of our existing customers," said Gerson Abraham, owner of Florida Keys Express Shuttle LLC. "But since the competition within our industry is considerable, we decided it was time to take our marketing practices to a higher level with BizIQ's help. We're excited to see what this partnership brings us."



About Florida Keys Express Shuttle LLC

Florida Keys Express Shuttle LLC has been serving passengers in Marathon and the Florida Keys for six years. The company provides transportation for special events, including weddings, sporting events, funerals, prom, bachelor and bachelorette parties and more, and is affiliated with the local Chamber of Commerce and the National Limousine Association.



For more information, please visit http://www.floridakeysexpressshuttle.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.