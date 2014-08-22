Florida Motorcycle Accident Attorney Sinclair Law Announces Support of 2014 Daytona Biketoberfest

Melbourne, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2014 --In mid-October, bikers from all over the world gather at Daytona Beach, Florida to take an autumn ride next to the warm Atlantic beaches, a final celebration before the winter arrives. The staff at Sinclair Law in Melbourne, Florida says they are eager to watch this event each year. Daytona is an hour away from Melbourne, so it is easy to make the trip to attend Biketoberfest.



Biketoberfest originated as the Daytona Fall Tour in 1992, and bikers gathered in Daytona to ride a 120-mile route through Volusia County. In addition to riding along the coast, bikers can attend concerts and trade shows highlighting Florida motorcycle culture. The event draws international bike enthusiasts together for three days of rallies and rides across the city of Daytona. Many people return every year to celebrate motorcycle culture at this event.



Long-time Florida motorcycle accident lawyer Brad Sinclair of Sinclair Law says that Biketoberfest is a way to signal to the rest of the country how motorcycle culture should be maintained, and demonstrates the strong communities that develop between bikers. “We love to watch people showing off their bikes,” says Sinclair, “but it is always amazing to see the camaraderie between all the riders out there. That’s my favorite part.”



For bikers in the Melbourne area, Biketoberfest is an opportunity to witness motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the world. The event attracts a large number of German and Canadian bikers who participate in the traditions of riding motorcycles along Daytona beaches, joining charity rides, and having the chance to win a new Harley Davidson each year.



In order to minimize the chance of injury crashes, the coordinators of Biketoberfest take precautions each year to help ensure the event is safe for all attending. Leaders encourage bikers to locate a Florida motorcycle injury lawyer prior to the Biketoberfest event in case of an emergency.



The 22st annual Biketoberfest will take place in Daytona on October 16-19, 2014. For more information about Biketoberfest, visit: OfficialBikeWeek.com.



