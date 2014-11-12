Florida Motorcycle Accident Attorney Sinclair Law Supports 2014 Toy Run

Melbourne, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2014 --The annual ABATE (American Bikers Aiming Toward Education) of Florida Toy Run will kick off on December 7, 2014 and aims to inspire toy donations for the coming holiday season. Benefitting local charities, the Brevard County Chapter’s Toy Run is the branch’s 33rd consecutive event. Sinclair Law, a leading personal injury firm based in Melbourne, Florida, recently announced support and participation in the event.



Dedicated to community outreach, Sinclair Law is showing a continued commitment to the community by partnering with ABATE of Florida for the organization’s 33rd annual Toy Run. A tradition begun in the early 1980s, the Toy Run accumulates unwrapped toys to donate to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and other local organizations. “It will be great fun for the motorcycle community as we band together to give local children the gift of a memorable holiday,” says Brad Sinclair of Sinclair Law. “We’ve supported the Toy Run for many years, and always look forward to it. It combines what we love most: motorcycles and helping people, namely children.”



Sinclair Law will have a significant presence at ABATE’s Toy Run, as 5,000 insulated drink holders will be distributed to attendees. For those planning to attend the event, an unwrapped toy or $10 fee is required for admission. Scheduled to last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the ABATE Toy Run begins in Merritt Island and ends in Melbourne. In addition to collecting toys, participants will entertain attendees with a Santa costume contest, live music, and refreshments.



One of many yearly events held by ABATE of Florida, the Toy Run is a highly anticipated event inspiring the community to help make a difference in the lives of children. ABATE, a motorcycle rights organization, is very involved in Brevard County’s communities and plans charitable events throughout the year. Guests at this year’s gathering can look forward to purchasing T-shirts, patches, and pins in support of the Toy Run while watching one of Florida’s most impressive holiday-themed motorcycle rides.



For more information about the Toy Run, visit: ABATEFlorida.com



About Sinclair Law

With over 30 years of personal injury and wrongful death legal experience, Brad Sinclair has been providing his legal expertise to victims in personal injury cases all throughout Brevard County in Florida, including the areas of Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, and Titusville. Sinclair Law specializes in personal injury cases involving motorcycle accidents, automotive accidents, and truck accidents, and staffs former insurance claims adjustors to help with each case.



Visit SinclairLaw.com today for more information.