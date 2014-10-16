Florida Motorcycle Injury Attorney Sinclair Law to Participate in October's 2014 Biketoberfest

Melbourne, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2014 --Sinclair Law is looking forward to participating in the 2014 Biketoberfest. Biketoberfest runs from October 16th to October 19th in Daytona Beach, Florida. Biketoberfest is an annual event that brings motorcycle enthusiasts together from around the country. Motorcycle related exhibits pop-up around Daytona Beach, and an official Biketoberfest Calendar of Events keeps guests informed of attraction days, times, and hours.



The annual event attracts outside vendors and boosts business for local shops and restaurants. Bike vendors use the festival to showcase the latest motorcycle models, bike parts, and unique accessories. The event is also a great time for motorcycle-related services, like Brevard County’s motorcycle injury firm Sinclair Law, to advertise how their offerings benefit bikers. Sinclair Law regularly participates in motorcycle festivals and sponsors motorcycle trainings and competitions.



Many guests will be watching professional bikers compete in Daytona’s International Speedway Motorcycle Races. There are four official rides scheduled for Biketoberfest: Old City Rendezvous, Steel Horse Scoot, River to River Tour, and Navigation Tour leave from Daytona Beach to scenic destinations including St. Augustine, DeLand, St. John’s River, and Turtle Mound.



Live bands will be playing all four days at Riverfront Park Bands and Concerts on Beach Street, but entertainment can also be found at several of Daytona’s bars. Not all events cater to adult guests; family-friendly activities are available at Ponce Inlet Lighthouse, where guests can tour the grounds and participate in special workshops.



Motorcycle enthusiasts like Brad Sinclair of Sinclair Law will get to enjoy a number of chances to shop bike-related merchandise. Overseas bike products and apparel can be found throughout Daytona Beach. Everything from leather, shirts, and jewelry will be available. There are also exclusive deals available to bikers during Biketoberfest. Bikers will have the chance to receive special deals on bike parts, accessories, and installation. The outdoor open flea market is also a great place to find over a hundred motorcycle related vendors.



For more information on Biketoberfest, visit: http://officialbikeweek.com



About Sinclair Law

With over 30 years of personal injury and wrongful death legal experience, Brad Sinclair has been providing his legal expertise to victims in personal injury cases all throughout Brevard County in Florida, including the areas of Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, and Titusville. Sinclair Law specializes in personal injury cases involving motorcycle accidents, automotive accidents, and truck accidents, and staffs former insurance claims adjustors to help with each case. Visit SinclairLaw.com today for more information.