Florida Motorcycle Injury Attorney Sinclair Law to Sponsor Police Motor Training and Competition

Melbourne, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2014 --Sinclair Law, a motorcycle injury firm in Florida, is excited to announce that they are sponsoring the Space Coast Motor Officers’ three-day event, giving officers a chance to sharpen their skills and practice safety.



Trained and certified instructors will be available from October 9th to October 11th at the Melbourne Square Mall in Florida to train and test participating officers. Basic skills will be tested during the event, in addition to more advanced challenges for experienced riders.



Sinclair Law approves of the unique training participating officers receive. “We handle many motorcycle cases and personal injury cases, and they happen no matter how experienced of a rider you are,” says a Sinclair Law representative. “We highly recommend that even seasoned riders receive additional training, testing, and certification.



All participants must appear and register at the Command Post prior to training. The first event begins at 8 a.m., Thursday morning. From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., participants will work with an on-site certified instructor for basic instruction, or to learn advanced technique riding. In the evening, participants and guests can attend Hospitality Night from 7 to 10:30 p.m.



Sinclair Law hopes officers take full advantage of the training and prepare for the courses by studying course diagrams prior to testing motor skills. Courses are laid out by cones, and riders will receive point penalties for mistakes including crossing boundaries, touching cones, knocking down cones, dropping the motorcycle, or failing to follow the path.



Participants are expected to understand the course before the competition, and trophies will be awarded to the best performers. Division competitions include: the 50-Plus Competition, the Novice Competition, Challenge Ride, and Skills Course Team Competition comprised of two riders. The purpose of each competition is to improve rider skill, assess abilities, and challenge motor officers to perform to the best of their ability. Riders that fail to complete challenges will be disqualified from the competition.



For more information about the event, visit: http://scmoinc.com/.



About Sinclair Law

