Florida Notary Bill to Allow Acceptance of Foreign Passport

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2021 --When performing notarial duties, some states stipulate the types of identification a Notary Public may accept to identify a signer. However, many states allow the Notary to determine which kind of ID is sufficient.



If the Florida Notary Bill 228 is passed, it will allow a Notary performing a notarial act using an electronic record to select the technology and provider used for that act. The Notary will be able to recognize a passport issued by a foreign government as an acceptable form of identification. This includes those passports that do not display an official stamp from the United States Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services. Additionally, the Bill requires the Remote Online Notary (RON) provider keep an unedited copy of the audio/video recording of the online notarization being performed for their records.



A Florida Notary is permitted to accept a foreign passport if the documentation meets the following requirements:



- Current

- If expired, issued within the past 5 years

- Has an identifying number



A Notary Public is appointed by the state government, traditionally the Secretary of State, to officiate as an impartial witness to the signing of important documents. Publicly commissioned to follow specific rules and regulations, Notaries deter fraud and certify proper execution of official documents.



