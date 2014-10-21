Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2014 --Obtaining the services of a Florida employee leasing company. Florida PEO companies can provide businesses with affordable workers comp insurance plans, in addition to many other valuable services and functions.



One of the easiest and most affordable options for obtaining workers comp insurance is actually to work with an employee leasing company in Florida. Florida PEO companies will be able to provide a range of additional services to go along with that, from payroll processing, to taxes, health insurance and benefit plans, and a wide range of human resources capabilities.



That makes them a one-stop destination that small businesses can rely upon, while keeping costs down. Of course, not every PEO provider in Florida offers workers comp insurance, or every other function. That's why it's important to find one company who's a great fit, providing all of the most important services and features that a business needs to be at its best.



By choosing one provider for all of these services, the time and money necessary to manage all of them is drastically reduced. Additionally, this provides wonderful flexibility to manage future growth and change, while making the business a more attractive destination for employees, too.



Florida PEO companies make it easy for business owners to focus their time and attention on what they really care about, the core services or products of the business. No business owner founded his company because he wanted to spend all day on HR tasks.



ACI Insurance has a decade of experience helping Florida business owners and managers get more done, for less money, and with as little stress and hassle as possible. They have the expertise and experience that any business owner can depend upon when choosing between Florida PEO companies and providers.



ACI also offers a range of additional services in addition to workers comp insurance in Florida. Surety bonds, liability insurance including liquor liability and garage liability, professional licensing and bonding, and more, are amongst the many ways that ACI can help.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild, with the express goal of providing not just great Florida insurance, but also services which were also affordable for consumers and small businesses. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI has a dedication to customer service, as well as extensive experience in the field, and knowledge of current issues. Today, as leading Florida insurance agents, they provide a wide range of services, including all types of Florida surety bonds, and ACI always puts the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia and Louisiana markets. Contact 407.889.2612 for more information, or visit LowCostFloridaInsurance.com.