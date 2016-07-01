Florida Perfume 500 to Launch ZIZOU PARFUMS Line in United States

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2016 --Florida Perfume 500 (FP500) LLC, in collaboration with Mormina Parfums Paris, has launched an all-new perfume and scented jewelry collection specially designed for young people—and the young at heart.



The product line, called ZIZOU PARFUMS, is meant to be fun, fresh and inspiring. It tells the ZIZOU story, which focuses on young women in a series of moments—big or small—that make up each person's life. Each of these moments is defined by an emotion and celebrated with a scent—captured in a bottle, crafted on a jewel and forever remembered. The line was officially launched on May 21, 2016.



"We are very pleased to launch ZIZOU PARFUMS in the United States," said Ariz Bousaid of Florida Perfume. "The line comes in visually stimulating packaging, with illustrations designed by world-famous artist Solene Debies. These products are sure to be a hit with customers across the country."



About FP500

FP500, founded in 2013, is a growing company that has become widely recognized for its creation of the first-ever Florida state-endorsed commemorative fragrances: FLORIDA and FLORIDA BY NIGHT. By the end of 2013, the company had begun a successful wholesale distribution effort across the United States, featuring imported niche perfumes.



The ZIZOU PARFUMS line centers on four EAU DE PARFUM products, created in France and distributed exclusively for FP500.



These include the following:



- ZIZOU IN HEELS: SHE IS FEMININE, CONFIDENT, SEXY

- ZIZOU ON A DATE: SHE IS OPEN-HEARTED, FLIRTY, HOPEFUL

- ZIZOU IN A BIKINI: SHE IS FREE, POSITIVE, PLAYFUL

- ZIZOU IN THE SURF: SHE IS DARING, STRONG, COMPETITIVE



The ZIZOU scented jewelry line features four scented bracelets, with each featuring a colorful Limoges ceramic medallion with one of the scents baked in. Every gold accent piece of the bracelets is 24K gold plated, which means they will never fade or wear out. The scent is made to last two years when properly stored, making it a unique concept and the first of its kind in the market.



FP500 will debut the collection for the first time during the Atlanta Home and Gift Show, taking place July 14-18, 2016, at AmericasMart.



For more information on the ZIZOU PARFUMS line, please visit http://www.zizouparfums.com.