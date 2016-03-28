Florida Plastic Surgeon Offering Permanent, FDA-Cleared, Non-Invasive Solution to Underarm Sweat

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2016 --Underarm sweat is something almost everyone experiences, regardless of outdoor or indoor climate. Plastic surgeon, Dr. Robert Brueck is offering a permanent, non-invasive solution to underarm sweating with miraDry and in as little as one treatment, patients can have a significant, permanent reduction for their underarm sweat and odor. Since miraDry works immediately, patient's lives are forever changed the day of their procedure giving them confidence and the ability to never worry about underarm sweat again.



miraDry effectively works by conveying controlled heat-based energy to eliminate sweat and odor glands residing within underarms, this means you may no longer require deodorants or antiperspirants to cover up sweat and odor. The miraDry procedure is simple and, conveniently enough, has little to no downtime. Dr. Brueck uses a small amount of local anesthetic to ensure his patients receive the maximum amount of comfort and ease throughout the procedure. In most cases, patients will be able to return to work or continue with their errands that same day. In the uncommon scenario, where the patient cannot return to work the day of the procedure, the healing process shouldn't take more than 3 days from procedure date.



While treatments like Botox can be effective, they are also only a temporary solution. Most current underarm sweat treatment options are not long-lasting; some require ongoing therapy with either daily medicines or call for occasional procedures; besides miraDry, all treatments have their limitations.



As a clinically proven, FDA-cleared treatment to eliminate underarm sweating and odor, miraDry is one of Dr. Brueck's specialties. Dr. Brueck and his team are excited to offer the Fort Myers, Florida community, and surrounding areas, a dry solution for their excessive and unwanted perspiration.



Moderate to extreme underarm sweat can ultimately result in costly dry cleaning bills, stained clothing, avoidance of certain fabrics, and social self-consciousness. With miraDry, you will be able to throw all of these insecurities and hurdles out the window and live life dry and to the fullest once again.



Although miraDry was originally developed to specifically target and treat patients with excessive underarm sweating, it is still a solid solution to eliminate odor and perspiration of any degree. In other words, if you don't want to smell an odor when raising your arms, feel self-conscious in social settings, or never spend another dime on deodorant, don't sweat it, visit Dr. Brueck to begin living your life secure and dry.



Dr. Brueck also offers a plethora of other procedures and treatments such as laser hair removal, Botox, facial peels, Restylane, breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, chin implants, lip enhancements, neck lift, brow lift, liposuction, tummy tucks and much more.



About Dr. Robert J. Brueck M.D.

Dr. Brueck is one of the most experienced Board Certified plastic surgeons in the Southwest Florida area, with more than three decades of experience helping patients improve their appearance through cosmetic surgery. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois College Of Medicine and has completed several years of additional plastic and reconstructive surgery training across the country. He currently treats patients at three different locations in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Punta Gorda.



For more information about miraDry or other services Dr. Brueck offers, please visit beauty-by-brueck.com.