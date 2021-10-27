Florida Vow Renewals and Affordable Beach Weddings with Receptions in Treasure Island, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2021 --Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners on the west coast of Florida, offer beach wedding packages that can also include a reception option. Based in Treasure Island, Suncoast Weddings plan ceremonies primarily on the beach from Clearwater to the north to Sarasota to the south, although weddings and vow renewals are also planned in local yacht clubs, parks, gardens, beach houses, and recreation centers. With so many locations to choose from, there are important considerations like accessibility, the availability of parking, the width of the beach if the wedding party is particularly large, the proximity to a reception venue, and other less obvious factors like if the beach allows dogs or tents. Most of the public beaches require a permit for the event which can be arranged in advance by contacting the city. From an intimate elopement to a gathering of 100 or more guests, the team at Suncoast Weddings has the experience to tailor a wedding or a wedding and reception so that it is unique to the couple.



One of the most popular packages is the 'Island Oasis', so-called because it features palms on either side of the arch. Included in the Island Oasis package (at time of publishing) is a professional wedding minister or officiate, a professional wedding photographer, an online photo album to share with family and friends, 75 photo images with printing rights, recorded ceremony music, a four-post bamboo arch draped in chiffon, accented to match your colors/theme - the chiffon colors to choose from are: white, aqua, electric blue, turquoise, royal blue, blush, fuchsia, lavender, lilac, plum, orange, red, sets of twin palms to accent the arch, a custom aisle (straight or sweeping) lined with coordinating aisle markers - aisle marker options include conch shells, sea-grass, starfish, tikis, silk florals, pomanders, or mason jars, tropical tikis or large shepherd hooks at the beginning of the aisle accented to match the colors/theme, an aisle-way sprinkled with fresh rose petals, up to 50 white folding chairs, up to 50 coordinating sashes, a Unity sand ceremony with keepsake bottle, a Blessing stone ceremony, Unlimited email, telephone, and personal wedding consultation, a wedding day ceremony coordinator, and complimentary filing of your marriage.



The Unity sand ceremony represents the coming together of two people, with each pouring sand into a bottle. Once mixed, the sand will never be separated again. For families celebrating a vow renewal or beach wedding, extra shells can be set on the table so that children can also pour sand into the bottle. There are colored sands to choose from if each person wants to personalize their contribution. The blessing stones ceremony typically follows the vows before the portraits are taken. The happy couple plus all of their family and friends walk down to the shoreline and each is invited to throw a small stone into the waves as they silently make a wish for the newlyweds.



Reception venues vary from a traditional indoor hall to outside on the beach or under a tent. There is also a pavilion on Sunset Beach in Treasure Island which is a few steps from the waves. The wedding can take place steps from the pavilion, which can be lit and draped as a shady and quaint reception space. Many couples opt to blend the modern beach wedding with traditional elements like a wedding cake, and a twist on the first dance tradition is to dance under the arch.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



Local accommodation options are an important part of the planning process, and may even become the venue in the case of a Florida beach house wedding and reception. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers, and planners who craft Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals to delight.



