Florida Vow Renewals and Beach Weddings with Receptions by Suncoast Weddings

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2021 --Particularly in the case of Florida destination weddings or vow renewals, receptions are a popular choice as it is a way to extend the excitement of the big day for friends and family as they gather to dine together and celebrate. For Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners based in Treasure Island on Florida's west coast, couples range from locals who love the area in which they live to couples from out of state who like to visit the area on vacation, to couples from out of state or another country who may never have visited Florida before. When all of the planning is done remotely, trusting local professionals who can advise the best location and local vendors takes some of the guesswork out of the planning process. This is especially important when the ceremony is being booked just a few weeks in advance, as some couples plan their wedding or vow renewal over a year in the future.



There are some ways to increase the odds of a stress-free beach wedding if it is being planned within a few weeks or months. Avoiding weekends and holidays is a good idea, as they tend to not only be the busiest days for ceremonies on the beach, they also tend to be the busiest days in terms of foot traffic and parking spaces being used up. Most of the beach weddings and vow renewals performed by Suncoast Weddings are on public beaches, and there is a good system in place to ensure that 2 couples don't try to say "I Do" at the same place and the same time. Permits must be applied for in advance from the city. The team at Suncoast Weddings is able to help with this process. The fee depends on the city and can be added to the itemized proposal prepared by Suncoast Weddings for review. This is always one of the first steps in the planning process, and couples usually wait to send their 'save the date' information until the permit has been granted. Another way to lighten the logistics load is to book an early morning or mid-morning ceremony. There is more chance the permit will be available as the west coast of Florida is famed for golden sunsets, so one hour before the scheduled sunset time is the preferred timing for the majority of couples.



For those looking for Florida beach weddings and receptions, there are many local restaurants and venues which can be booked at lunchtime, with the remainder of the day to carry on celebrating in style. One popular venue close to the Suncoast Weddings office is the Sunset Beach Pavilion on Gulf Boulevard. It is steps from the water's edge so the wedding arch and sandy aisle can lead from the pavilion, with the guests walking up a few steps to get back to the open-air pavilion, providing shade, cover from inclement weather, and a picture-perfect backdrop. Lighting and draping can be arranged and buffet options are available. An added bonus is that the rental of the pavilion also comes with parking passes for up to 25 vehicles in an exclusive parking area. The Sunset Beach Pavilion has a minimum requirement of 25 guests and a maximum of 40 guests for this reception option. Appetizers include dishes such as Wisconsin beer cheese fondue with baguettes, crunchy caramel walnut brie with crackers, and pasta primavera salad. Entrée choices include Stuffed chicken marsala - Boneless chicken breast stuffed with mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, breaded with Marsala wine sauce, Chicken Maui - boneless chicken breast stuffed with smoked ham, pineapple, and provolone cheese with a coconut rum sauce, and Smothered chicken – boneless chicken breast with mushrooms, sautéed onions, green peppers, and provolone cheese. There is a choice of menus and couples have the option to change, modify, or upgrade with minimal charges.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



