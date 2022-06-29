Florida Vow Renewals and Florida Beach Weddings and Reception Packages in Treasure Island, Anna Maria Island, and St Pete Beach

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2022 --Beach weddings are an affordable alternative to a traditional wedding, and packages typically offer a way to bundle and save. With a mixture of decor, planning services, and professional staff on the wedding day, packages at Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners based in Treasure Island on the west coast of Florida, range from an intimate "Toes in the sand" ceremony to the "Ultimate Romance" package. Couples often choose a theme for their beach wedding, it may be an occasion like Halloween or Valentine's Day, or it could be a floral theme centered around sunflowers or baby's breath for instance, or it could be color themed. Blue is one of the most popular color themes for beach weddings, with turquoise being the most popular shade of blue. Colors can be easily introduced in the form of sashes on the arch, sashes on the wedding chairs, tikis, and silk flowers. As well as the arch, flowers, silk or fresh, can be added to the chairs or to mason jars hanging from shepherds' hooks along the aisle. They can also be tied to tropical tikis, arranged on the unity sand ceremony table, or placed in lanterns or baskets around the ceremony space. Baby's breath is a popular choice because it is affordable at all times of the year, readily available, and versatile in terms of being able to add a small spray of cloud-like flowers or a large bouquet. Baby's breath and burlap combine to create a rustic yet delicate beach wedding theme. That is a popular theme for Suncoast Weddings couples, especially in the fall. Baby's breath can also be woven into hairstyles, formed into flower crowns, or woven into boutonnieres. Baby's breath does not work well as a flower choice to spread across the aisle as the blooms are plentiful but tiny. For a flower-strewn aisle, fresh rose petals and orchids are the most popular choices. Roses, in particular, are versatile as they are easy to find and can be found in many different colors, so they can match many of the color themes chosen, or can deliberately contrast, as with blue chiffon drapes on the arch and red rose petals on the sandy aisle.



A sweeping aisle is a popular choice for couples who want to add drama to the start of the ceremony, with a curved aisle leading from the beach access to the arch. On some occasions, couples have chosen to walk in at the same time from different directions, and in those cases, it may be feasible to have two aisles that meet at the arch. Often the aisle begins at the end of a boardwalk, with an opportunity for pre-wedding portraits having the backdrop of the boardwalk and sea oats. The boardwalk is also a good place to arrange a "first look" if the couple wants to see each other before they meet at the arch. If a "first look" is being arranged, it is important to let the specialist beach wedding photographer know from which direction each person will be approaching, so they are able to capture the best angles for the candid portraits.



Permits are required at most public beaches and should be submitted for approval as early as possible in the planning process to make sure that the location and date can be secured. Suncoast Weddings can help with the permit application process and will add the cost of the permit to the personalized proposal, as the cost varies from city to city.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Affordable Florida beach wedding Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which include the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



