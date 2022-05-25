Florida Vow Renewals and Florida Beach Weddings and Reception Packages in Treasure Island, Madeira Beach, and St Pete Beach

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2022 --Florida beach weddings are a popular choice for couples looking for a stress-free day in the sunshine state. Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners on the west coast of Florida based in Treasure Island, offer a range of beach wedding packages ranging from a small intimate ceremony for the couple only, to romantic ceremony decor, including an arch, a sweeping petal-strewn aisle, and 100 chairs. In addition to the wedding package, which can also be booked for a vow renewal, a reception can be added into a joint wedding and reception package, keeping all of the details in one place which is a good strategy when looking to keep the budget affordable and visible at every stage of the planning. A popular venue for a beach wedding and a reception is the Sunset Beach Pavilion on Treasure Island. A representative from Suncoast Weddings states "Sunset Beach Pavilion Reception Packages are a great choice for those couples looking for a laid-back beach-side wedding and a reception venue for up to 40 that can also double as a wet-weather back-up plan. An added bonus is that the rental of the pavilion also comes with parking passes for up to 25 vehicles in an exclusive parking area. Couples can build their own ceremony package or choose one of our specially pre-planned package options to pair with the fully inclusive wedding reception package. There is a minimum of 25 and a maximum of 40 guests for this reception option. There is a choice of two menus with each reception including guest tables with linens, a sweetheart table with linens, ambient lighting, draping, a reception photographer for up to one hour, set-up and tear down. With both menus, you have the option to change, modify, or upgrade with minimal charges, and bar and bar-tending services can be added if required."



A sample menu is the Chef's Preferred Classic wedding menu, which includes a champagne toast. Appetizers include an assorted cheese display with crackers and seasonal fresh fruit with dark chocolate fondue. Entrees are herb-crusted top sirloin roast beef served with au jus and a horseradish cream sauce and smothered chicken – boneless chicken breast with mushrooms, sautéed onions, green peppers, and provolone cheese. The entrees are served with: Baby mixed green salad with Zinfandel Vinaigrette, Green bean almandine, Wild rice pilaf, Baby mixed green salad, Zinfandel Vinaigrette, Dinner rolls, and butter. Drinks include a Champagne toast, Iced tea – sweet or with lemon on the side, coffee – freshly brewed with all the condiments, Ice water urn (cucumber and lime), and Wedding punch. Service staff plus a customized wedding cake and cake cutting service are part of the package. Many couples like to bring the beach wedding theme into the reception, this is especially true with the Sunset Beach pavilion as it is open-air and just steps from the shoreline. Ways to incorporate a beach wedding theme into a pavilion reception include a beach-themed custom wedding cake in the shape of a sandcastle or piped with icing pearls and decorated with shells and starfish, centerpieces that feature seashells, sand, pearls, starfish, and sand dollars, blue sash accents throughout the pavilion, and beach wedding signs around the ceremony space.



For those looking for a more traditional reception venue with a dance floor and indoor setting, there are nearby venue options that can be booked with a DJ, and a Suncoast Weddings photographer can be hired to take pictures at the reception. Another popular add-on is hiring the photographer to take pre-wedding photos as the couple get ready and perhaps do a "first look", where they see each other for the first time before walking down the aisle.



Permits are required at most public beaches and should be submitted for approval as early as possible in the planning process to make sure that the location and date can be secured. Suncoast Weddings can help with the permit application process and will add the cost of the permit to the personalized proposal, as the cost varies from city to city.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Affordable Florida beach wedding Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which include the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



About Suncoast Weddings

Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Local accommodation options are an important part of the planning process, and may even become the venue in the case of a Florida beach house wedding and reception. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers, and planners who craft Florida beach weddings and Florida vow renewals to delight. They take the guesswork out of eloping in Florida or planning a beach wedding in Florida.



Social media updates are posted daily to Instagram and Facebook, and regularly to Pinterest where the suncoastflorida Pinterest account has 15.2k followers, and pins are viewed in excess of 100k times every month. For couples who are unable to find the decor choices they want, a unique tailored a la carte wedding ceremony can be created. A representative from Suncoast Weddings stated: "Planning Florida beach weddings, especially a destination wedding, can be exciting yet very daunting and intimidating at the same time, which is why you need to have a level of comfort and trust in the company you choose. We don't claim to be the experts in everything, but we do claim to be the experts in what we do best – simply beautiful Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals by the Gulf of Mexico. We want your big day to be perfect just as much as you do so that you can relax and enjoy the moment when it finally arrives. Trust Suncoast Weddings to deliver Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals with class, elegance, and style - all at the right price."



Contact Details:



Phone: 727-443-0039

Email: sue@suncoastweddings.com

Online: http://www.suncoastweddings.com/

Office: 141 107th Avenue, Treasure Island, Florida 33706. Appointments can be arranged in advance

Florida Beach Wedding Locations: Clearwater Beach, St Pete Beach, Treasure Island, Sunset Beach, Sand Key, Tampa, Tarpon Springs, Bellair, Indian Rocks, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, Pass-a-Grille Beach, Ft de Soto, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, Sarasota, Lido Key, Siesta Key



BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating