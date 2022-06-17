Florida Vow Renewals and Florida Beach Weddings and Reception Packages in Treasure Island, Madeira Beach, and St Pete Beach

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2022 --When booking a traditional venue can sometimes necessitate couples looking to start planning their wedding well over a year in advance, beach weddings are a welcome alternative as the logistics are easier to arrange and the planning period can be reduced. Beach weddings can be arranged in as little as a few days, although most couple on average plan a few months in advance. The main logistical requirement for a beach wedding on a public beach on the west coast of Florida is the beach wedding permit, issued by the city to ensure that the venue is not double booked. Many of the other details can be arranged relatively quickly by local wedding planning experts Suncoast Weddings, premier beach wedding professionals based in Treasure Island, with an office near to the clock tower which can be visited to help plan the wedding in person. For couples who do not live locally and do not visit the area ahead of their destination wedding, planning can be done over the telephone and email. Having local experts on hand to help with the planning takes the stress out of planning the big day from a distance. The Suncoast Weddings team has a list of preferred vendors who they have worked with over the years so they can help put the couple in touch with custom wedding cake bakers, make-up specialists, reception venues, DJs, and limousine rental, florists, and accommodation choices.



With Florida beach wedding packages ranging from small intimate ceremonies like the "Toes in the sand" package to the "ultimate romance" package, there are many choices to be made around the decor, the music, the location, and the timing of the ceremony. All of the beach wedding packages can also be booked for a vow renewal, with couples often choosing to say " we still do" with their family in attendance.



A popular addition to the ceremony is the blessing stones ceremony, with a basket of small stones placed at the start of the aisle for each guest to pick one up, or alternatively, the stones can be placed on the seats of the chairs so each guest has a stone in advance. A representative from Suncoast Weddings explains "At some point during the wedding or reception, each guest tosses a stone into the water with a blessing, wish, or prayer for the new couple. Couples can choose whether they wish the blessings to be silent or spoken aloud. Tossing the blessing stones at a beach wedding echoes the gesture of throwing rice. Couples can choose whether they wish the blessings to be silent or spoken aloud. The size of the wedding comes into play here: for a small wedding, blessings can be very meaningful and appropriate, while silent blessings may be a more practical choice for beach weddings with extensive guest lists. Blessing stones may be tossed immediately after the ceremony, at some point during the ceremony, or later at the reception. The blessing stones ceremony is a meaningful way to get everyone in the wedding party involved. The modern symbol of the casting of the stone of blessing on the water has evolved. When a wish or blessing is made over a stone and cast into the water, the waves will wash the blessing back to the person to be blessed. It is repeated over and over with the passing of each wave. A sample blessing is "May your love for each other grow deeper and stronger each time the wave strikes the shore!". Then others may make a blessing and toss a stone."



Often the blessing stones ceremony is in addition to the unity sand ceremony which involves the pouring of natural sand or colored sand into a keepsake bottle. The colors of the sand can match the theme of the wedding. Suncoast Weddings have a wide range of colors to choose from with blush, turquoise, green, fuchsia, and navy among the most popular shades.



Permits are required at most public beaches and should be submitted for approval as early as possible in the planning process to make sure that the location and date can be secured. Suncoast Weddings can help with the permit application process and will add the cost of the permit to the personalized proposal, as the cost varies from city to city.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Affordable Florida beach wedding Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which include the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



