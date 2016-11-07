Florida Workers Compensation Insurance Renewals & Requirements

Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2016 --Businesses have many end of year responsibilities and to-dos, and at the top of the list is staying on top of renewals and ongoing coverage for all forms of insurance, including workers compensation. Florida workers compensation insurance for many businesses will be set to expire at the end of the year, and it's crucial to keep this in good standing and avoid having the coverage lapse.



"Different policies may be set to expire at different times, but for many small and medium sized businesses within the state of Florida, their workers comp policies will be set to expire at the end of the year, on December 31st," said John Rothschild, owner of ACI Insurance Services, a leading provider of all types of business insurance in Florida for more than a decade.



Florida workers comp insurance policies also have a range of additional requirements. As businesses either increase in size and expand, or cut back, and face other changing circumstances, it's important to stay on top of what these requirements and regulations are.



All employers within the construction industry must provide workers compensation insurance in Florida. The number of employees they have, and whether they are full or part-time, does not matter.



Another industry with specific regulations is the agricultural industry. This is due to seasonal demand and changes. Agricultural businesses with six or more regular employees, or 12 or more seasonal employees lasting more than 30 days, are required to carry and provide Florida workers comp insurance.



Businesses in all other industries will instead face requirements based on the number of employees they have year round. Currently, the threshold is four or more employees as the requirement for workers compensation insurance in Florida, including either full or part-time employees.



Beyond Florida, ACI also provides workers compensation insurance in Georgia, as well as an increasing number of states, now including Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and West Virginia.



ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and West Virginia markets.



